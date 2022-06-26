Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

High demand for psychologists leads Bendigo practice to develop group program for anxiety and depression

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
June 26 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HERE TO HELP: JM Psychology owner Julie McDonald will hold group sessions to help people manage anxiety and depression while they wait for one-on-one access to a psychologist. Picture: SUPPLIED

A Bendigo psychologist is developing group sessions that allow people to learn skills to manage feelings of anxiety and depression while they face long waits for one-on-one appointments.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.