A Bendigo psychologist is developing group sessions that allow people to learn skills to manage feelings of anxiety and depression while they face long waits for one-on-one appointments.
Julie McDonald recently opened her own practice JM Psychology and plans to use her skills in group work to help people in the short term while they wait to access long-term solutions.
Anxiety and depression has risen during the pandemic, leading to long wait times for psychologist appointments.
"In the last two years, particularly through COVID, there has been an increase in people's needs," she said.
"At the moment for me (a one-on-one session) is at least a three month wait. I have a bit different setup because I work with emergency services as its needed.
"But I'm hearing there is between three and six month waits at the moment and potentially longer."
The group program will be facilitated by Vicki Wilkinson who has over 18 years in group delivery on a range of topics and issues.
Ms McDonald said group sessions won't replace the need for individual session but that people could learn to manage their anxiety and depression in the meantime.
"It's about offering something to hold people and give them an understanding of what anxiety and depression is and how it is affecting them," she said.
"I want to help them manage it a bit until they can see someone to delve into the drivers of their (mental health issues)."
Ms McDonald said the pandemic had seen people reflect on their mental health and want to reach out for help.
"During COVID people have had a lot time to reflect about the time on their on own," she said.
"COVID has given people permission to say I've got anxiety or depression."
Group session often have a number of benefits for people including being able to see issues they have in common with others.
"There can be a normalisation of issues that people are facing. People think 'it's not just me'," Ms McDonald said.
"They see it's not that something wrong with them, it's a more common thing we all face.
"Group session let them openly listen to information and hear what others have to say."
Ms McDonald stressed that participants are not required to share personal information during the group sessions.
"It is up to individual. You don't have to share if you're not comfortable," she said. "It is more about the information and skill-based things you can take away."
Group sessions are set to start in August with people who sign up to attend three, two-hour sessions.
"Hopefully it will take off and ease the pressure on people while they are waiting (for one-on-one appointments," she said. "Groups will be quite small with about eight people maximum."
Ms McDonald has been a psychologist for 19 years and spent 17 years working in the prison system before joining a private practice.
"I have always had interest in people and psychology," she said. "I went back as mature age student before running group therapy sessions.
"I wanted to open my own space and building with things I think are needed for clients."
JM Psychology also has space for other like minded Allied health professionals who may want to hire rooms for a half or full day.
"The idea with the floating nature of work means rooms can be leased on a half or full day, there's no commitment of a long term lease or contact," she said.
"There is the flexibility to use fully furnished rooms with access to everything you need to work from the premises.
"It can be anything that fits in with the model we work with. We work on keeping a calm and safe space. I work with complex trauma and PTSD patients, so we need that calm space."
Health professionals who want to tour the space can do so on the clinic's open day on July 9 from 1pm to 4pm.
For more details, or to inquire about group sessions on managing anxiety and depression, email julie@jmpsychology.com.au
