Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ag Vic warns farmers, transporters warned over roadside dumping of grain

DC
By David Chapman
Updated June 27 2022 - 5:07am, first published June 26 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DANGEROUS: The dumping of grain on roadsides is becoming a major biosecurity hazard.

Agriculture Victoria is urging farmers and transporters to stop dumping grain on roadsides or face prosecution.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.