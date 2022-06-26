Kangaroo Flat showed its scoring power on Saturday with an 86-goal win over Golden Square.
The 118-36 demolition marks the first time a team has entered triple digits during the 2022 Bendigo Football Netball League season - which has sent a clear message to the rest of the teams as finals approach.
"It wasn't our aim to go out and score that many goals, but it's recognition for the hard work the girls put on from the first quarter onward," Kangaroo Flat coach Jayden Cowling said.
Roos had already put 33 goals on the board by the end of the first quarter and continued to pile on more, taking a 61-15 lead at half-time.
By the end of the game the Roos had pushed the scoreboard to triple digits, final scores 118-32.
Despite the massive margin, Cowling said Golden Square still put up a challenge.
"They were extremely accurate when they got the ball inside the goal circle," he said.
"It certainly wasn't an easy game as they have several great players.
"But our girls certainly stepped it up yesterday..I wasn't even able to name a best on court as everyone played such a great game."
As finals start to approach, there's no doubt Roos are eager to claim a premiership as 2016 was the last time the club has taken it out.
Between now and finals, Cowling and the team had set several ongoing targets for each game.
"A key focus for us is turnover rate and how many we are able to take advantage of," he said.
"During the match against Golden Square our conversion rate was near 90 per cent and we kept turnovers to less than 15.
"Every single week we are continually improving on those figures, in addition to all of the other things refined at training sessions."
With the Bendigo league now facing next week's general bye, the Roos plan is to rest and reset in order "to get to work for the pointy end of the season".
Meanwhile in the other A-Grade BFNL matches, South Bendigo claimed the points over Eaglehawk in an 18-goal win, final scores 52-34.
Ladder leaders Sandhurst made light work of Strathfieldsaye with an 84-39 victory at Tannery Lane.
Third-placed Gisborne faced a challenging game against Kyneton but were able to hang on to take the win 43-37.
Castlemaine had a fulfilling game on their home turf where they defeated Maryborough 76-34.
Ladder
1. Sandhurst 11-0 (44) 202.46%
2. Kangaroo Flat 10-1 (40) 210.53%
3. Gisborne 8-3 (32) 128.57%
4. South Bendigo 7-3-1 (30) 122.70%
5. Castlemaine 7-4 (28) 112.71%
6. Kyneton 3-7-1 (14) 78.69%
7. Eaglehawk 3-8 (12) 68.45%
8. Strathfieldsaye 3-8 (12) 67.95%
9. Maryborough 2-9 (8) 76.25%
10. Golden Square 0-11 (0) 40.58%
A GRADE: Gisborne 43 def Kyneton 37, South Bendigo 52 def Eaglehawk 34, Sandhurst 84 def Strathfieldsaye 39, Kangaroo Flat 118 def Golden Square 32, Castlemaine 76 def Maryborough 34.
A RESERVE: South Bendigo 38 def Eaglehawk 20, Sandhurst 66 def Strathfieldsaye 28, Gisborne 53 def Kyneton 17, Kangaroo Flat 57 def Golden Square 28.
B GRADE: Strathfieldsaye 35 def Sandhurst 32, South Bendigo 54 def Eaglehawk 20, Gisborne 51 def Kyneton 33, Kangaroo Flat 63 def Golden Square 32, Maryborough 44 def Castlemaine 33.
B RESERVE: Kangaroo Flat 61 def Golden Square 29, Sandhurst 60 def Strathfieldsaye 21, Eaglehawk 49 def South Bendigo 35, Gisborne 87 def Kyneton 10, Castlemaine 35 dr Maryborough 35.
17-UNDER: Kangaroo Flat 44 def Golden Square 29, Sandhurst 41 def Strathfieldsaye 21, South Bendigo 36 dr Eaglehawk 36, Gisborne 100 def Kyneton 7, Maryborough 37 def Castlemaine 33
