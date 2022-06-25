Bendigo Advertiser
Strauch claims another medal at World Championships

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 26 2022 - 4:16am, first published June 25 2022 - 10:30pm
GREAT SWIM: Mollie O'Callaghan, Kaylee McKeown, Jenna Strauch and Brianna Throssell after receiving their silver medals. Picture: DELLY CARR

Bendigo's Jenna Strauch completed her first FINA World Championships with two silver medals.

