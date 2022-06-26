BFNL: Bulldogs too classy for gallant Roos

Golden Square goes into the BFNL general bye with a stranglehold on a top three place after disposing of Kangaroo Flat on Saturday.
The Bulldogs defeated the Roos 23.23 (161) to 7.4 (45) to take an 8-3 record and a league-best percentage of 251.44 into the break.
Advertisement
"Kangaroo Flat came out and played a pretty good brand of footy and their pressure was right up,'' Square coach Chris Carter said.
"We couldn't get our ball movement going and our efficiency in front of goal wasn't great.
"We changed a couple of things at half-time, but the main focus was to be more efficient with the ball going forward.
"We were more patient with the ball and chose some better options, but we still weren't as accurate as I would have liked.
"Our ball movement out of the stoppage was pretty impressive."
Square forwards Joel Brett and Jayden Burke kicked 10 goals between them, but according to Carter they also kicked about 14 behinds between them.
The Bulldogs had 13 individual goalkickers, which showed how well they shared the footy.
Skipper Jack Geary had a day out across half-back and youngster Tom Strauch showed his versatility by playing a great game in the ruck in the absence of number one big man Matt Compston.
Square kicked 13 goals to three after half-time, including a 7.8 to no score final term.
"I thought our first quarter was okay and even our third quarter, which was six goals to three, wasn't too bad,'' Kangaroo Flat coach James Flaherty said.
"Once a good side like that gets a bit of a sniff, and it doesn't go our way, we go to water which is pretty disappointing.
"We were unable to defend on the outside. They ran in waves and created good run and carry which gave them a lot of inside 50s and shots on goal."
A positive for the Roos was they kicked seven goals against Square's zone defence. The previous two weeks South Bendigo kicked six and Strathfielsaye three.
Liam Collins was best for the Roos - again - and appears to have a mortgage on the club's best and fairest award.
Max Johnson provided a strong target forward of centre and teenager Campbell Smith continued his good form from the previous round.
Advertisement
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.