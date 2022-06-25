BFNL: Magpies hold down home nest at Camp Reserve against Maryborough | Photos, Video

Castlemaine locked down its home turf at Camp Reserve to defeat Maryborough by 34 points on Saturday.
One the back of winning their first-season encounter against Maryborough back on Good Friday, to get the job done at home made the win all the more sweeter.
"Things were looking grim earlier in the day as we had two changes late on Friday night followed by two more on Saturday morning," Castlemaine coach Don Moran said.
"We then pulled up a couple of our under-18 boys to fill the void. I am very thankful the group stuck fat together and managed to get it over the line.
"It really was a full team effort today."
Castlemaine hit the ground running from the first bounce and took a 21-point lead into the first break and kept stretching the margin right up until the end to see out the game 13.19 (90) to 8.8 (56).
During the second half the Pies' pace started to slow, but after a couple of adjustments they were right back on track.
"We kept making poor decisions and turning it over which gave them a lot more forward play than we had during the second quarter," Moran said.
"Changes to our structure across the half back were then put in place for the third and fourth quarters which proved to make the job even harder for Maryborough."
Castlemaine took a 28-point lead into the final quarter, which was then brought back to within a couple of goals before the hosts responded and upped the match with tougher defence.
The win is Castlemaine's second for the season, with their only other victory back in round two over Maryborough on good Friday when they secured a 50-point triumph - it was the club's first senior football win in 1462 days.
"They were able to beat us last year so it's pleasing to get the win over them today and also earlier in the season," Moran said.
"To be able to get the win at home makes it all the more special, especially as we had a big crowd who were right behind the boys.
"There was a great feel around the place all day."
After being hit by a wave of injuries as of late and the general bye coming next week, Moran was confident the break would allow the team to get back to full strength ahead of its next match.
When round 12 arrives on July 9 Castlemaine will return to Camp Reserve where they will face a challenging clash against Gisborne.
"It's great to be back at home as it makes the boys walk that little bit taller," he said.
CASTLEMAINE:
GOALS: Z Denahy (6), J. Chester (2), B Keogh (2), B Byrne (1), W Moran (1), E Maltby (1)
BEST ON GROUND: T Horne, R Pedretti, J Hood, Z Denahy, W Moran, B Keogh
MARYBOROUGH:
GOALS: K Constable (3), P Van der pol (2), P Chard (1), L Hurse (1), B Neill (1)
BEST ON GROUND: L Latch, K Lanfranchi, L Murphy, P Van der pol, K Constable, D Nitschke
