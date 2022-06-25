Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

BFNL: Magpies hold down home nest at Camp Reserve against Maryborough | Photos, Video

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated June 26 2022 - 2:13am, first published June 25 2022 - 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCKED DOWN: Castlemaine's Sam Nettleton makes a tackle on Maryborough's Liam Latch during the 34-point home turf win on Saturday at Camp Reserve. Picture: ANTHONY PINDA

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.