Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Agnico Eagle workers return to Fosterville gold mine following death of colleague

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 24 2022 - 3:13am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: FILE PHOTO

GOLD MINERS are returning to the site a worker died at on Monday and resuming production.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.