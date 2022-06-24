GOLD MINERS are returning to the site a worker died at on Monday and resuming production.
Canadian company Agnico Eagle has confirmed crews have gradually started resuming work at the Fosterville mine.
Advertisement
Teams began returning to site for initial briefings on Thursday and production is steadily ramping back up, though it is not yet clear exactly when the mine might reach full operations.
Agnico Eagle continues to offer support to workers and the family of the person who died.
The Advertiser is yet to confirm the nature of his death.
Miners are awaiting the outcomes of other groups' inquiries, including the coroner's.
WorkSafe has previously said it was monitoring the situation but not conducting an investigation, which could suggest it does not consider the death to meet the definition of a workplace accident.
READ MORE
Victoria Police said on Wednesday that it considered the death to be linked to a medical episode.
The worker was found at the mine's surface on Monday night at about 7.15pm, Agnico Eagle has previously said.
Co-workers began first aid and called emergency services but the employee was pronounced dead, it said.
It has not commented on the identity of the male who died out of respect for his family.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.