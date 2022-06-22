FOSTERVILLE gold miners have confirmed a worker has died and production is shut down.
Canadian gold mining company Agnico Eagle has confirmed the employee was found at the mine's surface on Monday night about 7.15pm.
Co-workers began first aid and called emergency services but the employee was pronounced dead, the company says.
Agnico Eagle has suspended its production operations at the gold mine until further notice.
Police, WorkSafe Victoria and the coroner visited the site, Agnico Eagle has confirmed.
"At this point the highest priority is supporting the family of the worker involved and ensuring the safety, health and wellbeing of co-workers," a spokesperson said.
"And particularly offering support to the colleagues of the individual."
Neither the company or WorkSafe have offered details about the cause of the death.
WorkSafe has confirmed it is making inquiries but has not gone as far as to call it an investigation.
A spokesperson declined to go into details.
WorkSafe is often reluctant to describe its work as investigative when it is not yet clear that a death can be defined as a workplace accident.
It is not known whether that is the case in this instance.
Victoria Police has confirmed it currently believes the death was caused by a medical episode.
Note: This story was updated at 5.51pm with comments from Victoria Police.
