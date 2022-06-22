Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Worker dies at Agnico Eagle gold mine in Fosterville

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 22 2022 - 11:20am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: FILE PHOTO

FOSTERVILLE gold miners have confirmed a worker has died and production is shut down.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.