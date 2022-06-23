Court backlog concerns as judges come and go

THE Victorian government has appointed four new judges to the County Court, but the Opposition has warned it will do little to ease the nation's worst backlog of court cases.
The Productivity Commission reported that 11.3 per cent of people were waiting for more than two years for trial in the County Court, which was more than twice as high as the next worse performing state.
The congestion in Victorian courtrooms has contributed to cases being delayed, sometimes for years.
Opposition spokesman for legal issues, Michael O'Brien, said there were significant delays in the Magistrates courts as well.
"30.5 per cent of people are waiting more than a year for a Magistrates' Court civil claim, compared to just 3.7 per cent in NSW," he said.
"Victoria's courts crisis could take a decade to resolve because Labor has no plan to recover or rebuild our justice system after two years of lockdowns.
"The Attorney-General should be fixing the mess that Labor's lockdowns have caused in our justice system."
Mr O'Brien said hundreds of thousands of Victorians were impacted by the delays.
Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes said four judges were joining the bench and an equal number were retiring.
"I'd like to thank retiring Judge Susan Pullen, Judge Rachelle Lewitan, Judge Kathryn Kings and Judge Christopher Ryan for their service to the court and the community," she said.
In addition to the appointment of four new judges, there would be one new coroner to investigate deaths in Victoria.
David Ryan is a new coroner and the new County Court judges are Sharon Burchell, Marcus Dempsey, Anna Robertson and Pardeep Tiwana.
