A combination of COVID, cold and flu infections has forced Catherine McAuley College to close both its Bendigo campuses today.
CMC principal Brian Turner sent parents, families and students a letter on Wednesday confirming the years 7 to 9 Coolock and the years 10 to 12 St Mary's campuses would be closed on Friday.
"The college has been juggling a reduced workforce as a result of COVID and an unprecedented level of winter colds and flu, which are widespread across the community," he said in the letter.
"The hard work and flexibility of our staff, as well as the support of our families in keeping sick children at home has enabled us to mostly continue normal operations throughout this term.
"However, we have finally reached the point where our best intentions are not enough to manage the staffing shortages at Coolock and St Mary's."
Mr Turner said CMC consulted Mercy Education and Catholic Education Sandhurst before confirming Term 2 would end one day earlier than planned.
"All year levels will be asked to stay at home this Friday, June 24," he said.
"This term has been very challenging and unfortunately, these closures have become more frequent across all educational sectors.
"We are hopeful that these circumstances will ease to allow for normal operations for our students in Term 3."
Term 3 is expected to start on Tuesday, July 12.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
