Maryborough District Health Service partners with Western Bulldogs to work on women's health

Maryborough District Health Service is encouraging local women to sign up for a free 10-week health program where participants will learn about health, wellbeing and physical health in a caring and supportive environment.
The Daughters of the West health program is run in partnership with the Western Bulldogs Community Foundation.
The program will be run in Maryborough from mid-July, back in person for the first time in two years.
"This is a great chance to make your health and wellbeing a priority, while meeting like-minded people," Maryborough District Health Service exercise physiologist Demi Tangey said.
"The program runs for two hours each week on a Monday evening and each session includes one hour of health education, followed by an hour of physical activity.
"The group-based activities are a lot of fun, and we offer options to cater for all fitness levels and abilities.
Health topics covered by experts in the workshops include nutrition, mental fitness, gender equity, inspirational women, cultural diversity, exercising for health, alcohol culture, dental care and cancer prevention.
Participants will also tap into what groups and activities are on offer around town to help stay active and connected in the longer term.
"Daughters of the West gives women of all ages the opportunity to come together in a safe and supportive environment, where they can learn about all aspects of physical and mental health and build social connectivity," Western Bulldogs Community and Government Relations general manager Kashif Bouns said.
"We've been able to help thousands of women over the years on their health and wellbeing journeys. It means so much to us here at the Bulldogs to be able to play that role in people's lives.
"We're committed to providing a judgement free environment where women of all ages, cultures and abilities can come together to get active."
The program is open to all women aged 18 years and over.
Sessions will be held at Maryborough Education Centre from 6.15pm to 8.15pm, starting Monday, July 11.
Register online at westernbulldogs.com.au/foundation
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
