HOMELESS campers are increasingly frustrated by the lack of news on when they might be forced out of Huntly Lions Park.
They want certainty, three months after the City of Greater Bendigo's council started its push to ban campers like Leanne Gray at the prominent site.
Advertisement
"At the moment we are sitting here on tenterhooks wondering when they are going to come in," she said.
The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning is considering the council's push for a ban and expects to finalise any changes "in the coming months".
As the wait continues, people living in the park are wondering what might happen if they are forced to leave before they can find homes.
"Where do they expect me to go?" Ms Gray said.
Ms Gray joked that if the ban happens she might have to drive down to Town Hall and camp in one of the gardens, at least until the police moved her on.
"I'll tell the councillors to adopt me and take me to their houses," she said.
The campers are struggling to find homes amid a crippling housing shortage.
Bendigo's rental vacancy rates as low as one per cent this year.
Haven; Home, Safe has been trying to find people homes but people living in the park say that service has only been able to do so much.
Ms Gray has heard campers evicted recently from another area of Bendigo went north and found a camping area on the Loddon River.
She is among those who have lived in Bendigo for decades and do not want to leave.
Some campers work in the area and others want to be close to ageing parents.
Ms Gray said community attitudes towards those camping at the park had improved markedly since March.
Back then, people living there spoke about tensions with some in the wider Bendigo community.
Today, less people are arriving late at night for a sticky beak, or shouting obscenities as they drove past, Ms Gray said.
The change had come since the Bendigo Advertiser and ABC began running stories on the realities of homelessness for people living in the park, she said.
Advertisement
Ms Gray had been deeply touched that people had dropped by to donate clothing, bedding and food as winter weather set in.
She had seen commentary from some Bendigo residents suggesting those living at the site were not keeping it tidy.
"Do you think this is a tip because you've noticed our personal belongings, and you don't want to see them?" Ms Gray said.
"I keep this place so clean because, one, I'm bored sh**less, and two because I want nothing the council can pick at us about."
The Advertiser has now dropped by three times in the past three months - twice without prior notice - and found it tidy.
All campers the Advertiser has spoken to concede that there have occasionally been problems with some of the people seeking shelter there.
Advertisement
Longer term residents say they had taken lead roles helping to stamp out bad behaviour, as they knew the council, police and the wider community would be concerned by it.
They hope those efforts will not be forgotten as the gears of authority grind.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.