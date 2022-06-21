The Ulumbarra Foundation is aiming to raise $100,000 in donations by the end of the financial year.
The target part of the foundations annual fundraising campaign that aims to create world class learning and performing arts opportunities for the Bendigo community.
Ulumbarra Foundation chair Carolyn Stanford said many of the foundation's programs are aimed at supporting community groups.
"We are trying to inspire people to make Bendigo performing arts and venues the best they can be," she said.
"That's what this campaign is really all about - raising funds to make theatres fantastic with the best facilities and giving people opportunities to think of big ticket items that we can raise funds for to help the community and local performing arts b among the best in Australia."
Ms Stanford said the end of financial year time was encouraging to many potential philanthropists.
"It gives people a chance to donate by the end of the financial year, which is advantageous to a lot of people, especially with our deductible gift recipient status," she said.
"We are really encouraging people to get on board. It doesn't matter how much or how little you can give.
"The fact we can have a large supporter base to keep in touch with is wonderful to help support local performing arts."
Ms Stanford said performing arts in Bendigo was seeing a strong return after two pandemic-affected years.
"The Bendigo Symphony Orchestra sold out The Capital for first time ever, which was just amazing," she said.
"At the ACA Showcase at Bendigo South East College the other night, seeing the joy on the faces of kids performing on stage was amazing."
Visit ulumbarrafoundation.org.au to donate or for more details.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
