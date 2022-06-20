Bendigo Symphony Orchestra (BSO) created history on the weekend with its first sell out concert at The Capital theatre.
Advertisement
The concert saw the trio perform the German composer's Triple Concerto before the BSO launched into Beethoven's rousing Seventh Symphony.
Orchestra member Nigel McGuckian said it was a fantastic result.
"We had complimentary tickets set aside for sponsors but when we heard they couldn't make it we went down to the box office and told them to sell them," he said.
"You can't get much more sold out than that. It was absolutely brilliant."
Mr McGuckian described the Seraphim Trio - pianist Anna Goldsworthy, violinist Helen Ayres and Timothy Nankervis on cello - as "breathtaking".
"They were superb and wonderful to work with," he said.
"The trio played the first half and then the violinist and cellist sat in the orchestra and played the symphony with us."
Mr McGuckian said the feedback from the concert had been great.
"People are really positive about having an orchestra playing here and able to attract great soloists," he said.
"It's great to see that interest in the community. People were saying they had better book their tickets for the next concert."
The BSO is putting a call out for more string players to give Tchaikovsky's symphony the rich full sound it deserves.
Any musician willing to help is asked to get in touch with the orchestra.
The BSO season wraps up in December with a big chorale performance of Beethoven's glorious 9th Symphony.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.