The Castlemaine Documentary Festival will return to the Theatre Royal next week after presenting its 2021 event digitally.
Festival director Claire Jager said organisers had learnt a lot after the pandemic shifted the festival online in 2021 and cancelled it in 2020.
Advertisement
But she was excited to return to a cinema and have people coming together to celebrate good filmmaking.
Read more:
"We haven't been in there since 2019," she said. "In 2020 we shut down and did a very small live online event and last year was online again and we honed those skills.
"In some ways it worked well because now we can have selection of films in program available online as well.
"I like the cinema experience and feeling the audience around me but for people who can't get to us, we can go to them."
This year's festival will include three Australian premieres - Letters from Baghdad, Rebellion and I am Samuel - as well as central Victorian documentary The Lake of Scars, which was filmed in Boort.
"We are thrilled to have The Lake of Scars on the first day NAIDOC Week with Uncle Jack Charles, Bendigo local Ngarra Murray who Bendigo local.
"We started doing the programming at the end of last year and locked it in by March.
"The three Australian premieres are strong films. I don't know why metro festivals didn't pick them up.
"They are big stories of how people are living challenging lives but they are full of hope. That's why they work - they reflect back on us, they are well made and character driven and they engage us."
The first night of the festival will see a session of locally made short films presented.
"Locals night is an inaugural session, so it's a big night for us," Ms Jager said. "There are more than 40 submissions to go into a 90-minute program.
"It's a great mix and it's all regional local work. Some are experienced film makers, others are amateur, some are shot on mobile phones and they feature local personalities, local and natural history and community and sporting groups.
"It's broad and we are pretty excited to present it."
The Castlemaine Documentary Festival is on at the Theatre Royal from July 1 to 3. For the full program or to book tickets visit cdocff.com.au
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.