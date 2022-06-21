Girton Grammar School students are stepping through their final routines ahead of the curtain rising on their latest theatrical production.
In what is their first major musical since 2019, Girton will present Strictly Ballroom at Ulumbarra from Wednesday.
Advertisement
Abe Geyer and Mia McGovern take the lead roles of maverick ballroom dancer Scott Hastings and beginner dancer Fran amid a sea of sequins and colour that harks back to the original 1992 film.
Read more:
The two leads said the cast was excited to be performing for audiences again.
"To be back, especially in something like the Ulumbarra, is amazing because it's such an amazing space," Abe said.
"We're pretty happy with where it's at and are keen to get audiences in here.
"After the last year a lot of people were very hesitant (to come back to theatres) but I think now everybody's had enough. It's gonna be so fun."
Mia has been part of every Girton production since 2014. She said learning the dances was a fun thing to do.
Many of the cast had not done ballroom dancing before and have spent six months learning the skills.
"It's been really fun to learn that just because new skills are fun," Mia said. "You have to rely so much on your partner.
"Fran is kind of the classic ugly duckling that grows into a swan throughout the play. She's shy at first, she makes up her own steps. She's unique. So I think it's a perfect thing to end my year on because I've grown while at Girton and now I'm portraying that character."
Abe, who has performed in BTC's We Will Rock You and Wicked, Tribe's Cats, Nexus' Les Miserables and Oliver and Girton's Matilda, said the community that was created during Strictly meant there was a lot of support.
"That community that everybody makes throughout the rehearsal process, and then the finally when you get into the theater is amazing," he said.
"That adrenaline rush and seeing the audience's faces as you're bringing this fun story to them keeps bringing me back."
Girton's Strictly Ballroom is at Ulumbarra Theatre from June 22 to 24.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.