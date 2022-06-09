Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Bendigo Toyota inundated with generosity as donations flood in for Bendigo Foodshare

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 9 2022 - 9:06am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GIVING BACK: Bendigo Toyota marketing manager Gabrielle Richards with all the donations received on Thursday. Picture: ALEX GRETGRIX

Bendigo residents - give yourselves a pat on the back.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.