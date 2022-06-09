Bendigo Toyota inundated with generosity as donations flood in for Bendigo Foodshare

Bendigo residents - give yourselves a pat on the back.
Bendigo Toyota marketing manager Gabrielle Richards said the community had done its part after the company accepted donations on Thursday.
All day, the team was set up in front of their Epsom store taking drive-through donations they plan to give to Bendigo Foodshare.
"It's honestly been very positive," Ms Richards said.
"We think this drive-through set up just makes the community feel they can fill up their cars and make the worthwhile trip down to donate.
"The generosity everyone has shown throughout the day has just been phenomenal."
Ms Richards said the whole team knew supporting "such a great cause" was important for everyone involved.
"We've been supporting Bendigo Foodshare since they began, so around seven or eight years," she said.
"We think the work the crew and volunteers do to feed more than 13,000 people in our region each week is nothing short of incredible. This is a practical way for us to have an impact and help make a difference."
But if you missed them, the Bendigo Toyota crew will be set up around the city throughout the month June accepting more donations.
A table will be set up in the Bendigo Marketplace outside of Woolworths on Thursday, June 16 and the team plans to visit Lansell Square Shopping Centre and other centres at a later date.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
