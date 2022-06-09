Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo rock climbers may soon get indoor bouldering gym in Garsed Street

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 9 2022 - 9:37am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Early artistic impressions of the final building proposed for a vacant Garsed Street block. Picture: SUPPLIED

BENDIGO rock climbers could get a new indoor bouldering centre, three years after the last facility of its type closed indefinitely.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.