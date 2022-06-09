BENDIGO rock climbers could get a new indoor bouldering centre, three years after the last facility of its type closed indefinitely.
Business partners Kenji Takasaki and James Mullin want to build a two-storey gym on vacant land in Garsed Street fitted out for bouldering - a version of rock climbing done lower to the ground often focused on problem solving and fitness.
The gym would also include space for yoga and wellness clinics.
The City of Greater Bendigo is considering the application, which has been lodged three years after the YMCA closed the last of its Mundy Street rock climbing facilities.
The closure left rock climbing enthusiasts with no formal spaces to gather.
The new gym would provide much more space than the YMCA's walls.
"We've contacted some specialist bouldering wall companies and we are looking at 440 to 500 square metres of space," Mr Takasaki said.
"If you can picture the old YMCA bouldering walls, we are talking about 10 times the amount of climbing space, essentially."
Sections of wall would change every week or so to keep things fresh, Mr Takasaki said.
The land sits across the road from vacant sites like the former Crystal Ice and Gillies factories, as well as a number of existing homes and businesses.
Mr Mullin said the building was being designed to dampen as much sound as possible in deference to neighbours.
"We've definitely taken on measures to try to mitigate all of that," he said.
The pair have told the council there would always be a site manager to supervise patron behaviour and manage noise. The gym would operate from 7am to 9pm on weekdays and 9am to 6pm on weekends.
"In the event that an issue cannot be resolved, council would be notified," they told Bendigo's council planners.
The gym could become part of a wider reinvigoration of the Garsed Street area.
Bendigo Foodshare has plans to convert part of the old Crystal Ice factory into a food support hub.
The council wants the area to have a mixed retail and commercial feel into the future, according to its 2020 Bendigo City Centre Plan.
That plan says the big industrial buildings on the street could help develop a "vibrant and funky" area.
Mr Takasaki said he would like to see that part of town revitalised.
"And just bring a sense of community, and a space for it," he said.
"We are a doctor and a nurse so health is quite important to us, so this is all part of bringing that healthy aspect of life to the community."
Mr Takasaki and Mr Mullin encouraged anyone with questions to contact them at info@thehold.studio
