Rochester and Elmore District Health Service has joined Bendigo Health in welcoming a $3000 Victorian government payment to public hospital and ambulance staff.
Clinical services director Darren Clark said this money not only gives back to frontline workers in the vital health sector, it also highlights the significant work that has been done over a very challenging period.
"This support not only rewards but also recognises the tireless efforts of the entire healthcare team during these unprecedented times," Mr Clark said.
"We are all aware that many industries, in particularly healthcare, have been experiencing ongoing workforce issues throughout the pandemic."
Mr Clark said he hopes the financial support will encourage workers to join and remain in the industry ahead of, what is expected to be, an extremely busy time for the healthcare sector.
"Keeping up morale during such challenging times is never easy," he said.
"REDHS staff have remained focussed on maintaining a high level of care delivery while learning new skills in infection control such as effective use of personal protective equipment.
"Managing and preventing COVID-19 outbreaks in our acute and aged care services is an ongoing challenge as we balance keeping all parties safe while minimising interruption to visitor access to all care recipients."
While Mr Clark acknowledged people work in the industry as a result of their caring nature and passion to make a difference in the lives of others, he hoped the financial support would still make a difference.
The payments are part of a $353 million package and alongside other practical help like free meals, will seek to retain and attract critically important staff.
To be eligible for the funds, staff need to be employed by a public health service by July 1 and still be employed on September 30.
There will also be an added attraction for new staff with those who join between July 1 and September 30 eligible for a pro-rate payment.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
