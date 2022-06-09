BENDIGO Health has welcomed a state government initiative that will gift $3000 to all staff working in public hospitals and ambulance services.
A spokesperson said the service supports anything that bolsters the staff - including nurses, midwives, doctors, allied health professionals, paramedics, ward clerks and patient services assistants - who have gone above and beyond in recent times.
"Bendigo Health welcomes any initiatives that support our staff who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic," a spokesperson from the hospital said.
"Other measures we have introduced through our health and wellbeing program to support staff and their families include; access to fresh and frozen meals and food, mental health support, physical wellbeing initiatives and massage chairs."
The Victorian government funds are aimed at supporting the sector as it prepares for its busiest winter yet.
The healthcare worker winter retention and surge payments make up part of a $353 million package and, alongside other practical help like free meals, will seek to retain and attract critically important staff.
The payments will also be provided to thousands of staff working in the vital non-clinical roles of cleaning, food services and laundry services.
Premier Daniel Andrews said this is just one way to recognise and support the efforts of the people who are "our health system's greatest asset".
The work for the sector is not over as staff continue to perform under unprecedented pressure.
"We know the next few months will be tough for our hospitals and paramedics as they continue to battle COVID, the flu and increasing demand," Parliamentary Secretary for Health Steve McGhie said.
"These measures are designed to improve the day-to-day working environment for workers on the frontline."
To be eligible for the funds, staff need to be employed by a public health service by July 1 and still be employed on September 30.
One payment will be made after August 15 while a second will be made after September 30.
There will also be an added attraction for new staff with those who join between July 1 and September 30 eligible for a pro-rate payment.
Free meals for night shift workers from July until the end of the year are another incentive to keep health services adequately staffed, while 7000 workers will be brought on under the $12 billion pandemic repair plan joining more than 440 international workers who have joined the public hospital system since August 2021.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
