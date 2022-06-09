Police are seeking information after a stolen car was set alight in White Hills in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The car was being towed along St Killian Street, White Hills by a ute with a black steel tray about 3.45am.
The ute pulled over and car was parked on the side of the road. The offenders got out out of the ute and set the parked vehicle alight.
CCTV footage shows three offenders running away from the scene.
The car was burnt to the ground by the time police arrived.
Police have confirmed the burnt-out car was a stolen vehicle.
The incident occurred on the same day firefighters attended a burning car at the intersection of Derwent Gully Road and Durstons Road in West Bendigo.
Fire crews received the call-out at 7.43am and upon arrival found a vehicle engulfed in flames along a dirt track.
Firefighters moved quickly to extinguish the flames and the incident was subsequently declared safe at 8.05am.
Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact Bendigo Police on 5448 1300 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
