Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Homes Victoria wants Bendigo council approval for 'urgent' public housing need

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 10 2022 - 4:25am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homes Victoria has asked permission to build new housing units across Bendigo to help deal with an 'urgent' need to home vulnerable Victorians. Picture: FILE PHOTO

HOMES Victoria wants to build on sites across multiple suburbs to help the "urgent need to house vulnerable Victorians".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.