news, local-news,

AFFORDABLE rentals will be made available to low-to-moderate income earners in Bendigo as part of a new state government housing scheme. The Affordable Housing Rental Scheme will see 500 new and established homes in regional Victoria made available to renters by the end of this year. It is part of the state government's $5.3 billion Big Housing Build and will offer eligible low-to-moderate income earners an affordable rental property for at least three years, backed by the security of Government ownership. Read more: On the go Bendigo: get the latest weather, coronavirus updates here The first affordable rental properties are expected to be available in Bendigo, Ballarat, Greater Geelong, Warrnambool and Wodonga. "This Australian first program is a financially sustainable investment in boosting housing affordability," housing minister Richard Wynne said. "(It) will encourage the rental market to provide more and better options for Victorians looking for a home to rent." Haven; Home, Safe deputy chief executive Trudi Ray said the organisation has seen more than double the number of people contacting them for rental support that at the start of 2019. "We're also seeing a lot more people who are employed, but need support with affordable housing reaching out to us for the first time," she said. "Increasing the availability and diversity of housing across regional Victoria is critical for the 150,000 renters currently in housing stress." "We welcome the Victorian Government's Big Housing Build investment and Affordable Housing Rental Scheme which will deliver 12,000 more homes to Victorians struggling to find somewhere to live, with much of this committed to regional communities." Rental prices of the properties will vary based on location and number of bedrooms. Rents will never be more than the median market rental price for the area. "This new scheme will ensure safe, affordable homes for our growing community and give people the stability they deserve," Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan said. The selection process for hopeful renters will include an eligibility check with properties to be advertised through partner agencies. Read more: Victorian government launches billion dollar elective surgery plan Eligible households on the Victorian Housing Register will also be encouraged to apply. "Everyone deserves the right to a roof over their head," Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards said. "These new properties will ensure more people in Bendigo can access housing options that they can afford." Homes Victoria will begin market engagement next month to identify rental managers for these new properties across regional areas. Low and moderate income essential workers - including many healthcare workers and carers - will be eligible in areas of workforce shortage in regional Victoria. "There continues to be a shortage of affordable housing for everyone, particularly people dependent on access to affordable and secure housing around Victoria," Ms Ray said. "People on low to moderate incomes such as child care workers, nurses, hospitality and service industry staff (key workers) in our region are having increased difficulties to find somewhere to live where they are working. "As vacancy rates fall due to low supply, housing becomes less affordable and the access further restricted and unobtainable for clients we work with." The Big Housing Build is delivering more than 12,000 new homes including more than 120 new homes at Virginia Hill in Eaglehawk as part of a $47 million state government project. Construction on the new homes is expected to start this year and will replace 64 ageing homes in the Virginia Hill area bordered by Sailors Gully and Kirkwood roads. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/667d6a18-c6eb-4ca2-8c4c-0fec3948ed0a.jpg/r0_190_2717_1725_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg