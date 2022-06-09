Victoria Police launch Operation Regal amid rising regional road toll

VICTORIA Police launched Operation Regal yesterday morning in an effort to bring the state's steadily climbing road toll under control.
As windy and wet weather sets in over the Queens birthday long weekend, Victoria Police will be targeting speeding and alcohol and drug-impaired drivers.
There will also be a focus on major arterials and highways heading to the state's alpine regions, with a high number of visitors anticipated for the official Queen's Birthday opening weekend of Victoria's snow season.
There have been 105 road fatalities so far this year, compared with 89 this time last year.
64 of those have been on regional roads, compared to 46 this time last year.
Motorists are being urged to monitor the conditions and ensure it's safe to travel and should slow down, leave extra space when driving in the wet and use headlights in bad weather.
Snowgoers should also ensure their vehicle is equipped to travel on alpine roads, including carrying and using appropriate wheel chains.
Assistant commissioner road policing Glenn Weir said rising road trauma was concerning Victoria Police.
"We're now at a critical point in determining whether we can turn this year around," he said.
"We all have a part to play in ensuring we don't see any more road trauma across the state. For Victoria Police, this includes being highly visible and actively enforcing against high-risk driving behaviour.
"With more police back on the roads, you should expect to be caught if you're disregarding the road rules".
In central Victoria, road fatalities are steadily climbing, too.
So far 15 people have died on central Victorian roads, compared with 11 this time last year.
The state's Transport Accident Commission (TAC) is partnering with Victoria Police for the long weekend and are providing funding for additional road safety enforcement shifts on regional Victorian roads.
The TAC will also set up rest stops along major, high-traffic arterial roads over the Queen's Birthday long weekend, in an effort to combat driver fatigue.
The stops will be set up at:
Saturday, June 11; Balmattum, Jetho, Bungalally
Monday, June 13; Balmattum, Marong, Druin
The Pause Stop locations will have free-barista made coffee and children's activities.
Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, rest up before any long drive, and allow for plenty of travel time - including a Pause Stop or two.
Minister for roads and road safety Ben Carroll said the state needed to turn the road trauma statistics around.
"Tragically, it's on our regional roads and in our more vulnerable road users, like young people, motorbike riders and pedestrians, where we are seeing increases in fatalities," he said.
"All road trauma is preventable, and whether it's slowing down, buckling up, putting our phones away or separating drinking from driving, these are the basics we should all do to ensure we drive safely for everyone."
Operation Regal commences at 12:01am Friday 10 June and will conclude at 23:59pm on Monday 13 June 2022.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
