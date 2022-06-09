Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Victoria Police launch Operation Regal amid rising regional road toll

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated June 10 2022 - 7:18am, first published June 9 2022 - 9:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BUSY WEEKEND: Victoria Police will be targetting poor driving over the long weekend. Picture: FILE

VICTORIA Police launched Operation Regal yesterday morning in an effort to bring the state's steadily climbing road toll under control.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.