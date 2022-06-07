A vital program working with some of the region's most at-risk communities during the COVID-19 pandemic will end next month, leaving a significant gap in the city's healthcare response.
Bendigo Community Health Services has joined the Victorian Healthcare Association in urging the state government to reconsider its decision to end the High Risk Accommodation Response program, when the state's ambulance and hospital system is being hit with significant demand as a result of COVID and influenza.
BCHS chief executive Gerard José said despite the challenges of the pandemic, community health services have seen many positives as a result of the HRAR program.
"While we have seen an increase in vaccinations by taking services directly to people within their own communities, we have also seen a gradual build in trust as our teams have become familiar faces in the neighbourhood either going door-to-door or holding events at neighbourhood venues," he said.
Over the past two years, BCHS staff have asked community what they want, what works for them, and changed their approaches and ways of communicating to accommodate those needs.
"We have heard many people, for many reasons, do not travel far from their home and find it a barrier to travel to large community hubs, so services and programs need to go to them," Mr José said.
"By proactively going into communities, services are broadening their engagement processes and developing a no wrong door entry into programs.
"There is a high reliance of digital and social media by government departments to impart important messages."
With the support of Sunbury Cobaw Community Health, Maryborough District Health and Echuca Regional Health, they have supported people within 'high-risk' residential settings across the Loddon region.
This has included support to more than 1000 public housing properties and a range of community housing, rooming houses, supported residential services and caravan parks, provided seven-day-a-week coverage to support people in their homes with COVID and more.
Mr José says outreach needs to be continual and sustained.
"Many community members are living very isolated lives with few social supports. By taking services into their space we are building opportunities to further social engagement and connections," he said.
"The positive outcomes and experiences we have observed extend beyond a response to COVID and tell us much more about how we truly engage people in services and in building up an understanding of their care needs.
"It is easy to see the benefits that can be gained by shifting focus to the flu season, other essential health needs, or even emergency safety messaging."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
