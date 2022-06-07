A new survey has found school teachers are set to leave their jobs in droves in what its a worrying sign for the future of the education sector.
Less than half of teachers surveyed plan to remain in the profession, according to a a recently published study from Monash University.
Australia is facing a teacher shortage that has been looming since before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the research conducted by Dr Fiona Longmuir and her colleagues.
Published in the Australian Journal of Education, the work was based upon questionnaire results from 2444 Australian primary and secondary school teachers in 2019 - 41 per cent of whom plan to remain in teaching.
"We were surprised by the number of responses we received," Dr Longmuir said.
"It was clearly a topic that teachers felt compelled to speak out on."
There were three key reasons cited by teachers for wanting to leave the profession - workload; burnout and other wellbeing issues; and the low esteem in which teachers are held in the public discourse.
"Teachers routinely described their workload as 'excessive', 'unrealistic' and 'unsustainable'," Dr Longmuir said.
"These aren't all teachers who have slogged away for years turning away from teaching. There is research that indicates that up to half of teacher graduates will have left the profession in their first five years.
"Teachers don't mind hard work, but they do feel overwhelmed by the ever-increasing administration and standardisation being thrust upon them, which is arguably not benefiting students, and is in fact taking teachers away from their core business of actually teaching."
Dr Longmuir said attracting teachers to the profession in the first place was also a major concern.
Rochester Primary School teacher Alyssa Ietto echoed the concerns around finding staff.
"It's definitely a concern in the Campaspe region, I know of a lot of schools struggling for staff," she said.
"Last year, Rochester Primary School had a position listed for months and we were so lucky to recruit a fantastic teacher from interstate - WA of all places.
"The continued growth of our school over the past semester has meant that we now have a graduate position open for a new class starting in term three.
"We are really hoping our luck will continue, but knowing the current situation we can only hope."
At Weeroona Secondary College, teacher Tanner Rayner said shortages in staff have put pressure on other teachers.
"Staff shortages have made it a bit more tough and draining on other teachers, as they are now picking up extra classes just to deal with that area," Mr Rayner said.
"In my opinion, I think it's made it more stressful on the kids as they aren't getting their 'usual' teacher each lesson as they are away due to COVID-19.
"So the students are somewhat unsettled, I think.
"On a positive note it has created a better opportunity for casual relief teachers to gain extra work.
"At Weeroona there have been two or three CRTs each day since teachers are frequently absent."
Three years on from the survey in question, teachers will again have the chance to have their say on the state of the sector in 2022.
Australian teachers are invited to participate here: shorturl.at/grsKP
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
