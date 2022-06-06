Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo council reveals Stacy Williams as new director for healthy communities, environments

Updated June 7 2022 - 3:46am, first published June 6 2022 - 10:40pm
New healthy communities and environments director Stacy Williams. Picture: SUPPLIED

The City of Greater Bendigo has announced Stacy Williams will become its new director for healthy communities and environments.

