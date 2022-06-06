The City of Greater Bendigo has announced Stacy Williams will become its new director for healthy communities and environments.
Ms Williams is the Director Community Wellbeing at Gannawarra Shire Council, and has worked in local governments for 16 years.
She has led multidisciplinary teams in aged care, early years, recreation, community health, environmental health, media and communications, library services, youth development, community engagement, public health and emergency management.
Ms Williams recently led the development of Gannawarra Shire's new council plan and community vision, as well as several other strategies.
Bendigo's chief executive Craig Niemann said he looked forward to welcoming Ms Williams to Greater Bendigo.
"Stacy has successfully led various teams in critical service delivery so has developed a strong understanding of the overall business of local government, including the importance of internal and external customer service excellence," he said.
"In particular, she oversaw Gannawarra Shire's decision to deliver the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and successfully secured funding for various infrastructure redevelopments focusing on improving education and play outcomes for children.
"While at Campaspe Shire she led the successful implementation of a business transformation program, including new computer software for the organisation."
Ms Williams brings an established network of contacts from across the region to her new Bendigo role, including politicians, state departments and community groups, Mr Niemann said.
She will start work on Monday, July 18.
"I'm really excited by this opportunity to contribute to the Greater Bendigo community, continue implementing the new Council Plan and lead strategic planning to shape future service delivery," Ms Williams said.
Outgoing director Vicky Mason is expected to finish at the end of the month.
