The number of Victorians dying in older vehicles has prompted a plea for people in the market for a car to do their research and put safety first.
New figures from the Transport Accident Commission show around two thirds of drivers and passengers killed on Victorian roads last year were travelling in vehicles aged more than 10 years.
So far in 2022, 28 out of the 54 driver and passenger deaths have occurred in a vehicle built more than a decade ago and the average vehicle on the road is just as old.
"Our message to anyone buying a car is to buy the safest car you can and the How Safe is Your Car website is the best place to start your search," TAC chief executive Joe Calaflore said.
The data shows five people have died in crashes in Greater Bendigo this year to date, up from the two recorded this time last June.
These insights support the state government's push for people to drive safer cars in a bid to help slash road trauma and reduce the average age of the state's fleet.
The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) and Used Car Safety Ratings (UCSR) are free to access and provide the latest vehicle safety information to help people in the market make an informed choice.
"It is important when buying a car - whether it be new or used - not to overlook safety features that can step in and reduce the severity of a crash or help avoid one altogether," Minister for Roads and Road Safety Ben Carroll said.
"Whether you're choosing a car for yourself or your family you can find a safe, affordable used car to suit your budget and needs - and it could save your life."
Life-saving safety features people should look for include auto-emergency braking, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, electronic stability control, and front, side, and curtain airbags.
It comes as Victoria successfully worked with the federal government to ensure all newly introduced models sold in Australia from March 2023 are fitted with autonomous emergency braking - which is expected to save dozens of lives across the country each year.
The push follows National Road Safety Week last month, which highlighted the importance of road safety and what we can all do to make our roads safer for everyone.
A key theme of the week acknowledged the topic 'how safe is my car', encouraging people to think about safety when choosing a car and to ensure their current vehicle has enough safety features.
"The data shows safer vehicles save lives; when you're in the market for a car take a moment to do your research with safety in mind because the decision you make can be a life-changing one," Head of Road Safety Victoria Carl Muller said.
Getting people into safer vehicles is a key priority of Victoria's Road Safety Strategy and Action Plan 2021-2023, which sets ambitious targets to halve road deaths and significantly reduce serious injuries by 2030.
People can see the latest ratings, look for information about vehicle safety features and check how safe their car is here howsafeisyourcar.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
