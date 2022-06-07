Bendigo Advertiser
On the go Bendigo: Greater Bendigo records 230 new COVID-19 cases

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 7 2022 - 1:44am, first published 1:30am
Greater Bendigo has recorded 230 new coronavirus infections overnight, an increase from yesterday's 203.

