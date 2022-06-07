Greater Bendigo has recorded 230 new coronavirus infections overnight, an increase from yesterday's 203.
Despite this, the total number of active cases in the region has dropped to 1257.
The majority of cases were tied to the 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes. Seven of the new cases were linked to Heathcote.
Other shires in the northern part of the state have seen jumps in cases as well.
Loddon Shire recorded 13 new COVID infections overnight, while Buloke Shire reported six.
Central Goldfields and Gannawarra reported 19 and 15 new infections, respectively. And Mount Alexander Shire recorded 32.
Overnight, 42 new infections were linked to Campaspe Shire and Macedon Ranges recorded 77.
While daily coronavirus infections are once again on the climb across Victoria - reporting 9181 in the last 24 hours - the total number of active cases across the state has dropped to 50,002.
Currently, 514 people are in hospital, 24 in the ICU and eight on ventilators. Overnight, 12 people died.
According to data from the Department of Health, 50,002 is the lowest number of active cases since March 20, 2022 when it was 49,921.
While the number of eligible Victorians who have had two COVID jabs remains at 94.6 per cent, triple jabbed people across the state are only sitting at 67.7 per cent.
Good morning Bendigo! Health reporter Alex Gretgrix here with a weather outlook to start your morning.
I bet no one will be surprised by this one, but more rain is on the way for the Bendigo area today.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast another day of rain in the region, with a high chance of showers in the morning and a small chance of hail.
Westerly winds of 15 to 20km/h are set to kick in very early on, but will become lighter just before dawn.
The winds will then become west to southwesterly at 20 to 30km/hr throughout the morning.
Temperatures are set to hit a max of 10 degrees today and a low of four degrees.
Castlemaine is set to see even colder temperatures on Monday, with snow possible in areas above 700m.
Overnight temperatures will fall to around three degrees with daytime temperatures reaching between six and 11 degrees.
North of Bendigo, Echuca may see some warmer weather after showers clear in the morning and temperatures reach a high of 12 degrees throughout the day.
Turbocharging the population in a future growth suburb boils down to sewerage, the City of Greater Bendigo says as it drafts blueprints for the coming 20 years.
Connecting Goornong to the sewerage system could bring three times the number of people into the area, along with shops.
It has floated the idea in "issues and opportunities" papers covering Goornong and Elmore, which have just been released.
Epsom Primary School has been nominated for not one, but two ResourceSmart Schools Awards, thanks to the environmental efforts of students and staff.
Sustainability leader and art teacher Gillian Davey said the students were "over the moon" to be recognised for this joint state government and Sustainability Victoria initiative.
Randomly selected students from the school's Green Magpie team attended the awards ceremony held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground's Betty Cuthbert Lounge on June 2.
One of the joys of covering local sport is watching the youngest members of our community start their sporting careers.
When it comes to under-6 and under-7 soccer, you can't help but smile.
Bendigo Addy snapper DARREN HOWE captured some brilliant under-6 and under-7 action at the weekend.
Check out the photo gallery embedded in the story for some cute action pics of Saturday's games.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
