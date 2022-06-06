Turbocharging the population in a future growth suburb boils down to sewerage, the City of Greater Bendigo says as it drafts blueprints for the coming 20 years.
Connecting Goornong to the sewerage system could bring three times the number of people into the area, along with shops.
Advertisement
It has floated the idea in "issues and opportunities" papers covering Goornong and Elmore, which have just been released.
The council wants feedback on a host of early themes.
A majority of Goornong residents recently polled want sewerage and the council says it would make sense to run it out there, given a railway station is going in and there is plenty of land that could become housing.
Goornong sewerage would only be viable with help and funding from the state government, which would probably rely on cost benefit analyses and "users pay" principles, the council officers warned.
Residents have also told the council they want more shopping options as well as action on vacant shop fronts, some of which are in a state of disrepair.
Council staff have suggested a long term plan could be in order, especially if mining companies bring in workers to explore land in the near future.
The council would need to make clear decisions about what land was given over to housing and agriculture, should the population rise, the staff said.
More news: Council can handle gas price surge, for now
The same would go for Elmore, where council staff say there is potential for another 150 homes across 15 hectares of land already zoned for residential uses.
"A theme that came out strongly in the community surveys was that while new housing was supported it needed to be respectful of the existing character of Elmore," the council said.
Any plan should also help deal with a lack of employment opportunities, the community surveys suggested.
Right now, businesses could set up outside the town centre and the council will consider whether they should be lumped more closely together, report authors suggested.
Elmore's infrastructure is "reasonably well placed" compared to most small towns but there is room for improvement, they said, including to the ways pedestrians move around.
The council expects to finalise strategies in mid-2023. It is asking for public feedback on early ideas by Monday, July 4.
To view all the issues and opportunities outlined in the two discussion papers, visit www.letstalkgreaterbendigo.com.au
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.