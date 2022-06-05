Bendigo Advertiser
On the Go Bendigo

On the go Bendigo: Greater Bendigo records 200 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours

MF
By Maddy Fogarty
Updated June 6 2022 - 1:59am, first published June 5 2022 - 10:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: File

Greater Bendigo has recorded 203 new coronavirus infections overnight, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to 1270.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MF

Maddy Fogarty

Digital Specialist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.