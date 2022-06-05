Greater Bendigo has recorded 203 new coronavirus infections overnight, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to 1270.
The majority of cases were tied to the 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes. Four of the new cases were linked to Heathcote.
Of the surrounding shires that recorded additional cases in the last 24 hours only Buloke and Loddon reported less than 10.
Loddon Shire recorded a single new COVID infection overnight, while Buloke Shire reported seven.
Central Goldfields and Gannawarra reported 11 and 14 new infections, respectively. And Mount Alexander Shire recorded 22.
Overnight, 45 new infections were linked to Campaspe Shire and Macedon Ranges recorded 55.
Victoria has recorded 7557 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, a rise of 480 cases since Sunday.
The total number of active cases across the state - 51,048 - has seen a decline of 2201 overnight.
The number of people in hospital, in the ICU and on ventilators has also dropped in the last 24 hours, according to the Department of Health.
Currently, 476 Victorians are in hospital with the virus, 25 are in the ICU and seven are on ventilators.
In the last 24 hours, 14 people died with the virus.
While it may be slow, the rise of vaccination rates is steady. Of eligible Victorians, 67.7 per cent are tripled jabbed.
You are considered eligible for your third dose of coronavirus vaccine if you are 16 years or older.
THE Bureau of Meteorology issued a weather warning for about half of the state on Monday morning.
Damaging winds averaging 50 to 70 kilometres per hour are expected to pass through Kyneton, Castlemaine and Maryborough from Gippsland VicEmergency indicated.
The bureau indicated the weather would ease throughout the morning - caused by a trough coming through east Victoria - and it would be providing an update at 11am.
Bendigo is likely to hit a top of 11 degrees today, with the chance of a shower or two across the day.
While Bendigo will remain partially cloudy on Monday, Castlemaine residents can expect showers from late morning to afternoon, with a top of 10.
North of Bendigo, Echuca is expected to reach a top of 12 an can expect westerly to northwesterly winds of about 25 kilometres per hour in the morning.
There is also a slight chance of rain.
And if you're in Kyneton today, don't expect it to get warmer than about 8 degrees.
The town can expect a high chance of rain from late morning to afternoon with snow expected to fall above 800 metres.
