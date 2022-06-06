You can't help but smile: under-6 and under-7 soccer

One of the joys of covering local sport is watching the youngest members of our community start their sporting careers.
When it comes to under-6 and under-7 soccer, you can't help but smile.
Advertisement
Bendigo Addy snapper DARREN HOWE captured some brilliant under-6 and under-7 action at the weekend.
Check out the photo gallery above for some cute action pics of Saturday's games.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.