NBL1: Braves men learn from Tasmanian matches

After wrapping up the double-header weekend in Tasmania with a mixed 1-1 record, Braves coach Stephen Black said there were plenty of lessons to be learned.
First up on Friday night, the Braves had an unlucky loss to Hobart
On Friday night, the Braves went down fighting to Hobart 77-73.
The Braves led 70-68 with 1:55 to play before Hobart scored nine points from the free throw line in the final two minutes.
"It was one that got away," Black said.
"We put ourselves in a position to win and we probably could've done it.
Despite the loss, it gave the Braves men bounds of momentum for the second clash of the weekend against North West Tasmania.
The Braves bounced back on Saturday night to upset North West Tasmania 69-60.
In a low-scoring contest, the Braves produced a brilliant 28-14 final term to run over the top of the home side.
"The loss on Friday was important as we learned valuable lessons from that game which we were then able to put into immediate action against NW Tasmania," Black said.
"It was pleasing to see their resilience as not everything went our way and the team did a fantastic job of hanging in there and believing in the things we'd set out to achieve.
"All in all, I've come away from the weekend pleased that we've hopefully turned a corner."
Kuany scored 22 points, followed by Mitch Clarke (15 points), Bernard (13 points) and centre Sidy Mohamed Djitte (12 points and 15 rebounds) did the damage for the Braves.
Now six rounds into the season, the Braves men have a 2-6 record and sit 14 on the ladder.
After the arrival of late additions - including Kuany - the team has found its rhythm, however, Black said it was integral to expect the unexpected as the season progresses.
"We've found a strong rotation, but injuries and other things are bound to happen and we'll need to make changes," he said.
"An example is we were without Jake Lloyd for the second game which then gave Dylan McCauley a start.
"He didn't score any points but he played valuable minutes and showed strong defence.
"I was really pleased to see him step up to the role when needed."
The Braves are back on their home court this Saturday for men's and women's matches against the Ringwood Hawks.
