Bendigo Advertiser

NBL1: Tasmanian road trip a success for Braves

May 29 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GREAT WEEKEND: Meg McKay led the Braves' women to a 2-0 record in Tasmania. Picture: DARREN HOWE

The Bendigo Braves' women's team completed a successful sweep of their two-game NBL1 South Tassie road trip.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.