Bendigo City pours on the pressure and goals in under-16s triumph

A STIRRING 6-0 victory by the club's under-16 team highlighted a mixed weekend for Bendigo City's junior boys National Premier League teams.
A third win this season in four games ensured Bendigo City (nine points) stayed in contact with ladder leaders Brimbank Stallions (15) and St Albans Saints (13).
Advertisement
Leading by a solitary goal at half time against Moreland City at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve, Bendigo City poured on the pressure and the goals in the second half to register its third straight win.
Ruben Christie was the lone multiple goal scorer with two.
Lachlan Scholtens, who put City ahead in the 17th minute, Archie Goudie (penalty), Brent White and Elliot Forsyth each scored one.
It was the second time this season City has shut out an opponent after defeating Avondale FC in round three.
The team has conceded only one goal in its past three matches.
Bendigo City faces a tough next assignment away from home against St Albans, which defeated Melbourne Knights 3-2 on the weekend and have won four games and drawn the other this season.
Meanwhile, Bendigo City maintained its unblemished record in the under-14s with a 6-2 win against Pascoe Vale.
Skipper Kai Thomas scored a hat-trick and Walter Elois Bimenyimana a double as City built on a 1-0 lead at half time to win in impressive fashion.
Solomon Bu also hit the scoresheet as City registered its fourth win in five games to be placed second on the ladder, behind only Melbourne Knights on goal difference.
Bendigo City will host arch-rival Ballarat this Sunday at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve at 10am.
In the under-18s, Bendigo City was unable to add to its breakthrough 3-0 win over Hume City from the week before in a 3-1 loss to Brimbank Stallions.
Jacob Floyd put City ahead with a goal in the ninth minute before the Stallions equalised in the 36th.
A pair of Stallions goals in the second half sealed City's fate, leaving the team stranded in ninth place with a 1-3-1 record ahead of next week's encounter against seventh-placed Werribee City (1-1-3).
In the under-15s, Bendigo City lost 9-0 to Moreland Zebras.
Bendigo City hosts Moreland this Sunday at 11.30am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.