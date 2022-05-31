Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo City pours on the pressure and goals in under-16s triumph

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 1 2022 - 1:01am, first published May 31 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A STIRRING 6-0 victory by the club's under-16 team highlighted a mixed weekend for Bendigo City's junior boys National Premier League teams.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.