Berg puts in plenty of work

BENDIGO shot put champion Emma Berg is preparing for a hectic couple of months of competition in Australia and the United Kingdom.
It's not only time spent training at the Bendigo Regional Athletics Complex, but also at the gym and fundraising.
The reigning national open shot put champion, Berg has earned selection in an Australian under-23 team to compete in England and Ireland.
First-up will be the United Kingdom championships for under-23 and open, and then the AAI Games in Ireland.
The England under-23 titles will be in Bedford on July 16-17 ahead of the AAI Games in Tullamore on July 23-24.
Berg will return to Bedford for the English open track and field titles on July 30 and 31.
Originally from Swan Hill, Berg took up athletics more than 12 years ago and is coached by Peter Barrett, a long-time coach and key figure in Athletics Bendigo and at meets across the country.
A multiple winner of the H.H. Hunter Athlete of the Year for Bendigo Region, Berg is busy.
Not only are there training commitments, but also casual work, and full-time study at the Victoria University of Polytechnic in Footscray.
The self-funded tour of England and Ireland runs from July 31 to August 1.
"Any donations would be immensely appreciated and a huge help toward travel, physiotherapy, training and competition costs," Berg said.
Tax-deductible donations to help Berg to make her way to England and Ireland can be made through the Australian Sports Foundations.
Links can be found on the ASF website or via South Bendigo Athletics Club on Facebook.
Before the UK tour, Berg will be bound for Mackay in northern Queensland to compete in open shot put at the Oceania track and field championships.
A group of six athletes with links to Bendigo clubs will compete in Australia's colours or the Regional Australia colours.
Pole vault champion James Woods will contest the under-20 event as part of the build-up to the world under-20 titles being run from August 1 to 6 in Cali, Colombia.
Still based in Bendigo, Woods previously competed with South Bendigo and is now with Keilor St Bernard's.
Also off to Mackay will be South Bendigo clubmates Taryn Furletti, under-20 3000m and 5000m, and Abbey Hromenko, open heptathlon.
Eaglehawk AC's young guns Kye Mason and Angus McKindlay are in the RAT squad.
Mason was selected for the under-20 100m, 200m and 400m, and McKindlay for the under-20 400m and 400m hurdles.
