A NEW strategic plan launched by Maryborough District Health Service aims to see a new era of innovative healthcare introduced across the region.
The Maryborough District Health Service Strategic Plan 2021 - 2025 comes as the hospital undergoes $100 million of upgrades.
In February, work began on a new 20-bed student housing facility while a planned expansion of the hospital is set to be complete in 2023.
MDHS chief executive Nickola Allan said the new plan outlines an ambitious vision to change to healthcare story with the community.
"In a 168-year history for Maryborough District Health Service, few moments have been as critical as now, as we emerge from a pandemic and look ahead to the rest of the 21st century," Mrs Allan said.
"This is not a one-dimensional document that gets pinned to a wall. This strategy is the basis of a powerful new story for Maryborough and the wider region.
"The need for innovation in healthcare has never been more important."
Connection to community, purposeful partnerships, a strong team and sustainability are key themes to the plan.
It hopes to allow the MDHS to provide better access to treatment, ensure safetyy and security of patients, provide longer, happier llives for residents and reduce the length of hospital stays.
"While it won't be easy, we are well-placed to tackle some of the long-standing social and health challenges in our communities," Mrs Allan said.
"We have a strong passionate team and partnerships behind us to connect our community to quality care, and significant investment to expand and redevelop Maryborough Hospital."
In developing the plan, the MDHS used feedback from 170 staff and more than 100 Central Goldfields and Pyrenees shire members as well as partner agencies.
"The community and patient experience is at the heart of everything we do," Mrs Allan said. "We have worked with great care to listen and embed this feedback in our plan.
"These community-led insights hold the potential for MDHS to lead the region in healthcare and pave the way for innovation across other hospitals and healthcare providers.
"Real change requires a team effort and we are well supported by our partners including community groups, service providers, and government and education organisations."
MDHS board of management chair Kelly Mason said the board was excited at the potential to introduce a more sustainable and better healthcare experience.
"In the coming months, you will see many exciting developments which are shaped by a new vision, purpose and promise to deliver great healthcare, which are backed by a clear action plan, a dedicated team and strong partnerships," Ms Mason said.
"You will begin to feel the changes in how MDHS delivers care to positively transform the region with initiatives such as a new model of care for maternity services and new technologies to improve clinical systems and telehealth services."
An online community conversation will be held from 7pm on June 6 to allow residents to learn more about the plan.
It will be broadcast live via the Maryborough District Health Service Facebook page.
For more details on the MDHS Strategic Plan 2021-2025 visit www.mdhs.vic.gov.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
