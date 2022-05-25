Streetscape upgrades planned for six Mount Alexander Shire towns

Six towns in the Mount Alexander Shire will receive state government funding to complete streetscape works.
As part of the latest Regional Infrastructure Fund round of $1.9 million, Taradale, Elphinstone, Campbells Creek, Newstead, Guildford and Chewton to make their streetscapes more accessible and appealing.
"We know how important it is to revitalise streetscapes in our small towns," Regional Development Minister and Macedon MP Mary-Anne Thomas said.
"These works will bring more visitors to town encouraging them to stay longer which in turn will support local businesses and jobs."
Upgrade to the landscape, signage and infrastructure will be completed across the six towns to support more outdoor dining.
"Locals across the Mount Alexander Shire know best what their towns need to thrive, and we're listening and delivering the essential infrastructure they need," Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards said.
Taradale will see new street trees, more parking spaces, improved footpaths, new street furniture and fresh paint on the footbridge over Back Creek.
New steps and an access ramp to a picnic area and bust of Guildford-born Aussie Rules legend Ron Barassi will be in installed in Guildford.
In Campbells Creek, artworks by primary school students' will be on permanent public display.
Landscaping, new seating and paving will be completed at Elphinstone's war memorial with a second flagpole being installed to allow the flying of both the Aboriginal and Australian flag.
Newstead and Chewton will have new parking developed outside food stores to improve access for locals and visitors.
It was announced earlier this month Central Goldfields Shire would also receive a boost from the Regional Infrastructure Fund.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
