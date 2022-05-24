Macedon Ranges Shire council warns of scam phone calls

MACEDON Ranges Shire Council are pleading to residents to not hand out personal information over the phone after several reported cases of scam phone calls.
The phone calls claim to be made on behalf of the council and are asking residents to complete a telephone survey.
The council said it is not currently conducting any telephone surveys.
"These are scam/phishing calls," the council said in a statement.
"They are not a survey or phone call being officially conducted by, or on behalf of council."
The council said if residents have any doubts they should ask the caller to call you back, and then check with council on (03) 5422 0333.
"It is important to never respond to unsolicited messages and never provide your personal and financial details, or give a stranger remote access to your device or computer - simply hang up," the council said.
If you suspect you may have been targeted by a scam call, or to report a scam or suspected scam, visit the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's Scamwatch website, or contact the Australian Cyber Security Centre for advice.
