Bendigo Advertiser

Macedon Ranges Shire council warns of scam phone calls

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated May 25 2022 - 12:43am, first published May 24 2022 - 11:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WARNING: Macedon Ranges Shire council warn residents to never hand out personal information over the phone. Picture: FILE

MACEDON Ranges Shire Council are pleading to residents to not hand out personal information over the phone after several reported cases of scam phone calls.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.