Construction on a new 20-bed student housing facility for the Maryborough and District Hospital has begun. The new student accommodation will be located on the corner of Clarendon and Nightingale Streets and will provide a comfortable and convenient place for medical, nursing and allied health students to stay during training and work placements. Premier Daniel Andrews and Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford were on hand on Friday morning to turn the sod on the project that has a $4 million state government commitment. Read more: The project is funded as part of the government's Regional Health Infrastructure Fund. "We're delivering more housing for student doctors to ensure locals can get the care they need - close to home," Mr Andrews said. "This will complement the redeveloped hospital - that will ensure quality care for families and those they love." The accommodation facility follows on from the planned $95 million expansion of the entire Maryborough and District Hospital,which includes a new urgent care centre, a 32-bed inpatient/birthing unit, two operating theatres and recovery spaces and a day medical centre with imaging and pathology services. It is set for completion in 2023. More news: Three kinders slated to close under draft early years infrastructure strategy Complementing modern training facilities and education programs already available in Maryborough, the new accommodation will help attract more undergraduate and postgraduate students to kick start their careers in the healthcare sector in regional Victoria. The project is set to be complete by 2023 and is being delivered by the Maryborough District Health Service in partnership with the Victorian Health Building Authority and builder SJ Weir.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/7920abef-84fb-4998-9583-e4f14b2866af.JPG/r13_279_4314_2709_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg