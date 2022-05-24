BFNL RD 6: Stats what I'm talkin' about

Six rounds down in the BFNL and we're already one third of the way through the season.
Six rounds gives us a good sample size to see what's working well for each club and where each club has room for improvement.
GISBORNE
6-0, 24 points, 331.76%
The good: Where do you start? The Dogs haven't put a foot wrong. Their contested work stands out. The Dogs lead the league in contested disposals (114.2 per game), contested marks (17.5 per game), clearances (45.2 per game), centre clearances (14.2) and hard ball gets (37.3 per game). An underrated area of Gisborne's game is forward 50 pressure. The Dogs lead the league in forward 50 tackles (13.7 per game).
The bad: It hasn't hurt the Dogs yet, but they do average more behinds (15.2 per game) than any other club.
STRATHFIELDSAYE
5-1, 20 points, 212.79%
The good: The Storm still share the footy better than anyone else. Despite not having close to their best 22 available so far this season, the Storm average more disposals (395.7), uncontested disposals (287.2), kicks (245), marks (115.8) and inside 50 marks (24) than anyone else.
The bad: Even though they win more ball than anyone else, the Storm are ranked seventh in deep inside 50s at 10.7 per game. In comparison, Gisborne and Eaglehawk lead the league at 18.2.
GOLDEN SQUARE
4-2, 16 points, 220.54%
The good: Despite losing their past two games, the Bulldogs are the best team at keeping possession. The Dogs average the least turnovers in the league at 56.7 per game.
The bad: If the Dogs want to challenge for the flag they need to improve their scoring efficiency. They're ranked seventh in the league at 43 per cent, with only Castlemaine, Kangaroo Fat and Maryborough rated lower.
EAGLEHAWK
4-2, 16 points, 142.03%
The good: Winning the ball back has been a strength of the Borough through six rounds. The Hawks lead the league in intercept possessions at 53.8 per game.
The bad: No team gives away more free kicks than the Borough. On average, the Hawks have 28.7 free kicks paid against them per match.
KYNETON
3-3, 12 points, 104.17%
The good: Plenty of positives for the Tigers, including a league best rating in tackles (68.3) and scoring efficiency (59.8). The backline also deserves a shout out. The Tigers average 32.7 spoils per game - nine more than anyone else.
The bad: No club has had more hit-outs than the Tigers, but they haven't taken advantage of it. Kyneton is second-last in centre clearances with 10.5 per game.
SOUTH BENDIGO
3-3, 12 points, 85.18%
The good: When the Bloods are at their best they move the ball with precision. They're third in marks (98) and second in uncontested marks (88).
The bad: The Bloods need to lift their stoppage work if they're to make the finals. They're in the bottom half in clearances and centre clearances, while they're ninth in hard ball gets.
SANDHURST
2-4, 8 points, 101.80%
The good: The Dragons do plenty right - first in handballs (154.8), second in clearances (41), first in hit outs to advantage (17.2) and second in tackles (67.7).
The bad: The stats back-up what coach Ashley Connick said after last week's loss to Eaglehawk. The Dragons turn the ball over more than anyone else with an average 78.8 per game.
KANGAROO FLAT
2-4, 8 points, 68.35%
The good: The Roos don't get their hands on the footy as much as the top teams, but a positive sign is their low turnover average of 61 - the second-best in the BFNL.
The bad: The lack of big bodies in the midfield shows with the Roos last in clearances (31.1) and centre clearances (9.7).
CASTLEMAINE
1-5, 4 points, 36.26%
The good: You can't knock the Pies' effort. They are the best in the BFNL at one percenters with 86.8 per game.
The bad: Mistakes kill the Pies. They're second in turnovers (75.5), first in fumbles (13.5) and equal-first in ineffective tackles (23.3).
MARYBOROUGH
0-6, 0 points, 19.24%
The good: Maryborough can win the footy. Second-best in the league at centre clearances (12.5) and top five in hard ball gets (29.3)
The bad: The Pies can't turn their ball-winning ability into scores. They're last in inside 50s (31) and contested marks (9.3).
