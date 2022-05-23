Bendigo Junior Football League: scores, goals and best players

Golden Square U18 Girls 3.3 7.4 10.7 14.9 (93)
Eaglehawk U18 Girls 1.1 2.3 3.4 4.4 (28)
Advertisement
GOALS: Golden Square U18 Girls: G.Drage 4, K.Donaldson 3, C.Porter 3, H.Crane 1, A.Dole 1, S.Demeo 1, M.Bickley 1; Eaglehawk U18 Girls: C.Liddy 1, L.Moss 1, L.McCoy 1, H.Fitt 1
BEST: Golden Square U18 Girls: S.Demeo, C.Clark, G.Drage, J.Lockwood, A.Barker; Eaglehawk U18 Girls: J.Gibson, H.Fitt, L.Moss, C.Liddy, T.Boston, K.crees
Strathfieldsaye U18 Girls 4.1 6.5 8.9 10.9 (69)
Woorinen Youth Girls U18 Girls 3.0 4.0 4.1 5.1 (31)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U18 Girls: M.Wakefield 4, L.Keck 1, M.Bennett 1; Woorinen Youth Girls U18 Girls: N.Kelly 3, S.Johnston 1, I.Boulton 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U18 Girls: L.Keck, N.Peebles, undefined.null, M.Wakefield, T.Petrusma; Woorinen Youth Girls U18 Girls: C.Hazlett, B.LEWIS, G.Ayars, N.Harlan, M.Allan, N.Kelly"
Kyneton Tigers U16 Girls 1.1 2.1 2.2 4.5 (29)
Castlemaine U16 Girls 0.0 0.2 2.3 3.3 (21)
GOALS: Kyneton Tigers U16 Girls: C.Harris 1, K.Monleon 1, N.Cox 1, E.Jeffrey 1; Castlemaine U16 Girls: A.Taft 2, S.Dunn 1
BEST: Kyneton Tigers U16 Girls: C.Harris, O.Tuck, M.Hayes; Castlemaine U16 Girls: A.Taft, L.Whaley, S.Kitchingman, S.Brasher, C.Butcher, C.drew
Kangaroo Flat U16 Girls - - - - (55)
White Hills U16 Girls - - - - (18)
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U16 Girls: G.Roberts 3, N.Munn 2, A.Wells 1, K.Ahearn 1, N.Anderson 1; White Hills U16 Girls: not supplied.
BEST: Kangaroo Flat U16 Girls: N.Anderson, G.Garlick, C.Cole, A.Wells, J.Hill, G.Roberts; White Hills U16 Girls: S.Pearce, E.Cail, M.Meersbergen, undefined.null, C.Edwards, C.Fry
Sandhurst U16 Girls 1.4 5.8 7.10 9.15 (69)
Strathfieldsaye U16 Girls 0.2 0.2 1.5 1.8 (14)
GOALS: Sandhurst U16 Girls: C.Naughton 3, L.Nihill 2, M.Wallis 2, O.Lacy 1, A.Franklin 1; Strathfieldsaye U16 Girls: A.Mclean 1
Advertisement
BEST: Sandhurst U16 Girls: A.Bibby, M.Wallis, O.Lacy, C.Naughton, L.Nihill, S.Daly; Strathfieldsaye U16 Girls: S.Tyler, E.Seddon, T.Kendall, A.Haigh, E.Scott, B.Colliver
Eaglehawk U16 Boys 1 3.0 7.3 9.3 11.4 (70)
White Hills U16 Boys 01 4.0 5.1 10.2 11.3 (69)
GOALS: Eaglehawk U16 Boys 1: K.Urwin 5, A.Tresize 3, I.Phillips-Adams 2, B.Gahan 1; White Hills U16 Boys 01: P.Conlan 3, E.Hooke 2, T.Taylor 2, K.Mitchell 2, C.Tobin 1, B.Masters 1
BEST: Eaglehawk U16 Boys 1: D.Marsh, K.Urwin, L.Barker, R.Naughton, M.Miller, J.Gilchrist; White Hills U16 Boys 01: P.Conlan, O.Parker, N.Santas, S.Cock, O.Lythgo, J.McRae
Advertisement
Golden Square U16 Boys 1 2.2 7.6 10.9 15.12 (102)
Kangaroo Flat U16 Boys Team 1 1.3 2.5 3.6 4.8 (32)
GOALS: Golden Square U16 Boys 1: J.wilkinson 7, T.Conlan 2, N.Roberts 2, L.Hanley 2, L.Lowther 1, O.Eaton 1; Kangaroo Flat U16 Boys Team 1: Z.Nelson 1, D.McNair 1
BEST: Golden Square U16 Boys 1: J.Upton, J.Lowery, J.wilkinson, H.king, M.Lowery, L.Hanley; Kangaroo Flat U16 Boys Team 1: C.Sawyer, W.Dieckmann, B.Goudge, J.Newman, R.Grant, X.Coghill
MGYCW U16 Boys 1 5.3 11.7 14.10 18.14 (122)
Castlemaine U16 Boys 0.0 2.1 2.3 3.3 (21)
Advertisement
GOALS: MGYCW U16 Boys 1: C.Evans 5, J.Howard 3, C.Blandthorn 2, B.Jones 2, J.Taylor 1, C.Clapp 1, H.Lakey 1, H.Bourke 1, H.Cruise 1, B.Quinlan-Fawcett 1; Castlemaine U16 Boys: C.De Bono 1, N.Nyok 1, C.Holman 1
BEST: MGYCW U16 Boys 1: T.Farmer, C.Evans, M.Holmes, C.Blandthorn, B.Quinlan-Fawcett, B.Jones; Castlemaine U16 Boys: P.Leathem, A.Bracken, C.Mclennan, C.De Bono, D.Keogh-Frankling, J.Barnes
Sandhurst U16 Boys 01 4.5 10.6 13.9 21.9 (135)
South Bendigo U16 1 1.1 3.3 5.5 7.5 (47)
GOALS: Sandhurst U16 Boys 01: D.Andrews 4, H.McNamara 3, O.Stewart 2, F.Lockhart 2, L.Borchard 2, I.Tzouroutis 2, L.Kilcullen 2, E.Austin 1, H.Connors 1, C.Duke 1, D.Stevenson 1; South Bendigo U16 1: B.France 1, M.Rees 1, A.Triplett 1, E.McMahon 1, T.Rojewski 1
BEST: Sandhurst U16 Boys 01: D.Andrews, J.English, H.McNamara, G.Hay, O.Stewart, D.Stevenson; South Bendigo U16 1: E.McMahon, O.Turnbull, M.Coad, J.Grundy, L.Chapman, J.Irwin
Advertisement
Maryborough U16 1 4.1 8.6 13.11 16.14 (110)
South Bendigo U16 2 0.1 0.1 1.1 3.4 (22)
GOALS: Maryborough U16 1: J.Skinner 7, J.Gavriliadis 2, V.Hodges-Cicco 2, B.Walhouse 1, R.feeney 1, B.Quinlan 1, C.Wright 1, C.Stephens 1; South Bendigo U16 2: X.Thomas 1, C.Russell 1, A.Obst 1
BEST: Maryborough U16 1: R.feeney, B.Quinlan, J.Skinner, J.Gavriliadis, C.Wright, T.Hoban; South Bendigo U16 2: N.Masullo, A.Obst, C.Russell, R.Foster, A.Cheng, S.Lavery
Eaglehawk U16 Boys 2 3.0 5.3 7.6 11.7 (73)
White Hills U16 Boys 02 0.4 1.6 2.10 4.12 (36)
Advertisement
GOALS: Eaglehawk U16 Boys 2: K.Macondald 5, R.Penny 3, J.Ilsley 1, N.Booby 1; White Hills U16 Boys 02: J.Langtree 1, A.O'Brien 1, T.Ready 1
BEST: Eaglehawk U16 Boys 2: B.ralston, J.Ilsley, K.Macondald, O.Hicks, O.Feldbauer, R.Penny; White Hills U16 Boys 02: T.Schultz, B.Darcy, A.O'Brien, H.Kristiansen, M.Coffey
Marong U16 Boys 3.3 5.11 10.13 12.16 (88)
Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Res 1.0 2.2 4.5 6.9 (45)
GOALS: Marong U16 Boys: J.Bird 3, K.Harris 3, T.Hutton 3, B.Smyth 1, L.Rielley 1, F.Lock 1; Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Res: S.Bratby 2, E.Giddings 2, M.Hibbs 1, J.Molloy 1
BEST: Marong U16 Boys: K.Harris, J.Naughton, H.Hinck, T.Hutton, undefined.null, J.Hutton; Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Res: E.Giddings, D.Lodewijks, S.Bratby, J.Spencer, J.Molloy, undefined.null
Advertisement
Kyneton Tigers U16 Boys 4.2 8.5 10.7 12.10 (82)
Sandhurst U16 Boys 02 2.1 2.2 3.4 5.5 (35)
GOALS: Kyneton Tigers U16 Boys: B.Ryan 5, J.Pertzel 2, N.Clapham 1, J.Chambers 1, F.Lewis 1, T.Ford 1, J.Turner 1; Sandhurst U16 Boys 02: O.Cail 4, K.O'Hehir 1
BEST: Kyneton Tigers U16 Boys: T.Ford, R.Henchie, A.Mills, L.Sheahan, B.Ryan, B.Jeffrey; Sandhurst U16 Boys 02: O.Cail, J.Harvey, C.Poyser, C.Mackenzie, N.Edwards, T.Day
Read more: Catch up on the latest local footy news
Advertisement
Golden Square U14 Girls 2.2 3.3 5.3 8.3 (51)
Sandhurst U14 Girls 0.0 0.1 1.3 3.5 (23)
GOALS: Golden Square U14 Girls: T.Davis 3, E.Meharry 2, L.Walsh 1, L.Mansfield 1, L.Johansen 1; Sandhurst U14 Girls: H.Cochrane 2, R.Mackie 1
BEST: Golden Square U14 Girls: T.Davis, L.Mansfield, L.Soko, L.Johansen, R.Demeo, L.Walsh; Sandhurst U14 Girls: T.Place, M.McGurk, M.Pinner, N.Wills, M.Franklin, E.Bellenger
South Bendigo U14 Girls 2.3 4.10 4.10 8.11 (59)
Eaglehawk U14 Girls 0.0 0.0 1.1 1.1 (7)
Advertisement
GOALS: South Bendigo U14 Girls: M.Vanzuyden 5, E.Jones 2, A.Carr 1; Eaglehawk U14 Girls: R.Pickett 1
BEST: South Bendigo U14 Girls: M.Maxted, M.Vanzuyden, E.Jones, E.Bales, M.Langdon, E.McArthur; Eaglehawk U14 Girls: K.Virtue, R.Pickett, A.Martin, T.Freeman, M.Lawry
White Hills U14 Girls 2.2 6.3 6.7 6.7 (43)
Strathfieldsaye U14 Girls 1.1 1.3 1.4 2.5 (17)
GOALS: White Hills U14 Girls: M.Clark 2, L.O'Brien 2, S.O'Connell 2; Strathfieldsaye U14 Girls: A.Boyd 1, A.Dickson 1
BEST: White Hills U14 Girls: J.Alford, M.Clark, S.O'Connell, S.McConnell, R.Wirken, L.Rochester; Strathfieldsaye U14 Girls: M.Dunn, A.Boyd, G.Fox, E.Newlan, Z.Khong, L.Cockerall"
Advertisement
Sandhurst U14 Boys 01 1.4 4.7 8.11 14.16 (100)
Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Senior 1.0 1.2 2.2 3.2 (20)
GOALS: Sandhurst U14 Boys 01: E.Austin 6, H.Carter 2, N.Howe 2, M.Nihill 1, C.Bannan 1, M.Armstrong 1, C.Reid 1; Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Senior: H.Bennett 1, A.Hand 1, N.Jones-Stibbe 1
BEST: Sandhurst U14 Boys 01: E.Austin, O.Stewart, M.Nihill, C.Reid, T.Smith, C.Poyser; Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Senior: L.Hargreaves, T.Griffin, T.Harvey, W.Bartlett, J.Schubert, A.Hand
South Bendigo U14 2 5.5 8.14 11.19 12.26 (98)
Golden Square U14 Mixed 2 0.0 1.0 1.1 1.5 (11)
Advertisement
GOALS: South Bendigo U14 2: R.Newman 3, S.Kearns 2, L.Bennett 1, R.Diss 1, J.Cason 1, R.Grinham-Reid 1, T.Henderson 1, P.Kelly 1, J.Dyer 1; Golden Square U14 Mixed 2: L.Dole 1
BEST: South Bendigo U14 2: L.Rinaldi, E.White, R.Diss, undefined.null, Z.Mills, M.McCann; Golden Square U14 Mixed 2: V.Hickman, C.Barker, A.Upton, B.Goode, J.Lean, C.Shevlin
South Bendigo U14 1 5.4 8.8 10.10 11.12 (78)
Kyneton Tigers U14 Boys 1.2 5.3 7.6 11.9 (75)
GOALS: South Bendigo U14 1: Z.Watters 2, H.Purcell 2, A.Price 1, J.Troy 1, W.Davies 1, Z.Ralphs 1, L.Trezise 1, H.Jackman 1, O.Elms 1; Kyneton Tigers U14 Boys: J.Nevin 2, M.Liebelt 2, G.Roulston 2, F.Young 2, A.Cook 1, B.Jeffrey 1, L.Collard 1
BEST: South Bendigo U14 1: J.Troy, H.Jackman, J.Bell, M.Clark, O.Elms, A.Price; Kyneton Tigers U14 Boys: A.Hoyne, G.Roulston, L.Bond, F.Young, J.Denton
Advertisement
Huntly U14 Hawks 1 3.4 8.7 12.13 16.17 (113)
White Hills U14 0.4 0.7 4.10 6.12 (48)
GOALS: Huntly U14 Hawks 1: H.Matthews 3, B.Miller 3, Z.Whyte 2, Z.Jensen 2, C.Cowan 2, L.Wheelhouse 2, M.Lawrence 1; White Hills U14: F.Millar 3, L.Cummings 2, L.Rice 1
BEST: Huntly U14 Hawks 1: H.Matthews, B.Miller, M.Lawrence, D.Swinnerton, H.Archer, C.Cowan; White Hills U14: B.Schelfhout, B.Jorgensen, D.Murley, L.Cummings, K.Nieto, H.Adamson
Maryborough U14 1 5.10 11.17 18.30 21.40 (166)
Sandhurst U14 Boys 02 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
Advertisement
GOALS: Maryborough U14 1: L.Condie 5, A.Chadwick 3, L.Howell 3, M.Skinner 2, B.Featherston 1, W.Soulsby 1, M.Bartlett 1, C.Wood 1, B.Skinner 1, L.Clark 1, H.Kurzke 1, J.Trickey 1; Sandhurst U14 Boys 02:
BEST: Maryborough U14 1: L.Howell, J.Trickey, H.Kurzke, L.Clark, W.Soulsby, K.Jardine; Sandhurst U14 Boys 02: M.Nihill, H.Hughes, E.Harrop, N.Harvey, A.Weeks, O.Taylor
MGYCW U14 Boys 1 5.1 6.3 7.5 10.7 (67)
Castlemaine U14 Boys 2.3 5.5 7.6 7.6 (48)
GOALS: MGYCW U14 Boys 1: L.Budge 4, L.Hancock 2, A.Tremain 1, N.Blake 1, A.Gray 1, C.Tucker-Young 1; Castlemaine U14 Boys: L.Bruce 3, M.Britton 1, O.Giddings 1, L.Murray 1, O.Britt 1
BEST: MGYCW U14 Boys 1: L.Budge, O.Clapp, Z.Turner, A.Gray, O.Bowman, T.Brook; Castlemaine U14 Boys: O.Britt, M.Britton, M.Matheson, M.Kay, Z.Thompson, B.Jardine
Advertisement
Strathfieldsaye Res 1 7.8 15.13 22.20 30.23 (203)
Sandhurst U14 Boys 03 0.1 1.1 1.1 2.2 (14)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 1: L.Sharam 8, F.Maddren 3, A.Morrissey 2, N.Fitzpatrick 2, W.Mayes 2, S.Whitford 2, K.Hodgskiss 1, J.Webster 1, C.Hilson 1, M.Geary 1, L.Miller-Daly 1, K.Villani 1, N.Loorham 1, S.O'Bree 1, M.Grieve 1, J.DeAraugo 1; Sandhurst U14 Boys 03: J.Craig 1, G.O'Shea 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 1: K.Villani, A.Morrissey, L.Edwards, L.Sharam, W.Brandt, S.O'Bree; Sandhurst U14 Boys 03: D.Strachan, L.Boxshall, J.Craig, W.Lacy, R.Comer, E.Ryan
MGYCW U14 Boys 2 5.3 8.7 12.9 14.10 (94)
Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 2 0.0 0.0 2.0 6.0 (24)
Advertisement
GOALS: MGYCW U14 Boys 2: J.Wittingslow 4, R.Davey 2, W.Hargreaves 2, C.Attard 2, T.Waters 1, K.Stuchbree 1, J.Cavalier 1; Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 2: D.Tregenza 2, L.Thurman 2
BEST: MGYCW U14 Boys 2: J.Wittingslow, R.Davey, undefined.null, O.Steen, C.Attard, K.Maxted; Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 2: B.Cartledge (Moore), A.mclean, L.Thurman, D.Tregenza, Z.Hope, J.Young
Golden Square U14 Mixed 1 2.6 8.12 15.18 23.22 (160)
Eaglehawk U14 Mixed 1 1.1 1.1 1.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS: Golden Square U14 Mixed 1: C.Mortimer 6, Z.Hinck 5, B.Buhagiar 3, J.Kelly 2, E.Fletcher 2, A.Eaton 2, N.Pedrotti 1, D.Zylan 1, B.Harpley 1; Eaglehawk U14 Mixed 1: L.Moss 1
BEST: Golden Square U14 Mixed 1: J.Kelly, N.Pedrotti, C.Mortimer, J.Beagley, Z.Hinck, B.Buhagiar; Eaglehawk U14 Mixed 1: I.Hunt, P.Manderson, T.Fox, H.Miller, L.Wilson, N.Howarth
Advertisement
St. Therese's U12 Mixed D 3.5 4.6 5.7 7.7 (49)
Kangaroo Flat U12 Team 2 1.0 1.0 3.0 6.1 (37)
GOALS: St. Therese's U12 Mixed D: X.Mulqueen 4, A.Edwards 1, L.Bell 1, J.Cox 1; Kangaroo Flat U12 Team 2: I.Cole 3, T.Knight 2, A.Bellis 1
BEST: St. Therese's U12 Mixed D: Q.Casey, B.Rosa, C.Wilson, J.McCrann, D.Winfield, A.McCullough; Kangaroo Flat U12 Team 2: I.Cole, T.Knight, C.Lower, A.Bellis, M.Lower, J.Dieckmann
White Hills U12 01 1.0 1.1 3.2 8.3 (51)
Advertisement
Kyneton Tigers U12 Mixed Yellow 0.0 1.3 1.3 2.5 (17)
GOALS: White Hills U12 01: L.Schelfhout 3, R.Middleton 2, J.Sawyer 2, I.Cass 1; Kyneton Tigers U12 Mixed Yellow: N.Tricarico 1, T.Fynch 1
BEST: White Hills U12 01: J.Sawyer, M.Polglase, L.Schelfhout, J.Yates, S.Guy, I.Cass; Kyneton Tigers U12 Mixed Yellow: L.Hemsley, B.McGrath, K.Veitch, J.Beattie
MGYCW U12 Mixed 3 3.1 5.3 7.5 9.9 (63)
Eaglehawk U12 Mixed 1 2.2 3.4 5.7 6.10 (46)
GOALS: MGYCW U12 Mixed 3: J.Farley 3, M.Austin 3, G.Polkinghorne 1, N.Maltby 1, J.Barker 1; Eaglehawk U12 Mixed 1: X.Stone 2, J.Nisbet 1, J.Thurgood 1, Z.Uerata 1, C.Larson 1
Advertisement
BEST: MGYCW U12 Mixed 3: J.Farley, H.Clapp, G.Polkinghorne, J.Barker, K.Wilson, D.Thomson; Eaglehawk U12 Mixed 1: X.Stone, C.Burke, A.Tuohey, C.Hinton, C.Larson, T.Ferguson
Kyneton Tigers U12 Mixed Black 1.3 5.5 7.7 10.11 (71)
Eaglehawk U12 Mixed 2 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.2 (14)
GOALS: Kyneton Tigers U12 Mixed Black: Eaglehawk U12 Mixed 2: R.Hinck 1, C.Powley 1
BEST: Kyneton Tigers U12 Mixed Black: J.Borg, C.Drago-Stevens, T.Rowles, T.Saunders, C.Licari,B.Jeffrey; Eaglehawk U12 Mixed 2: Z.Dove, J.DENNIS, B.Hunt, E.Tuohey, E.penno, S.Norman
St. Francis U12 02 0.2 3.6 7.6 11.6 (72)
Advertisement
Strathfieldsaye U12 B 1.1 1.1 2.2 3.2 (20)
GOALS: St. Francis U12 02: T.Harrop 2, H.Norman 2, F.Wood 1, H.Baker 1, C.Fitzpatrick 1, L.Byrne 1, T.Douglas 1; Strathfieldsaye U12 B: N.Kipping 1, S.Menzel 1, T.Oldham 1
BEST: St. Francis U12 02: F.Wood, undefined.null, B.Hodson, K.Finch, J.Scott, A.Bennett; Strathfieldsaye U12 B: L.Ross, J.Norris, L.Read, S.Menzel, B.Gamble, R.Osborne
Kangaroo Flat U12 Team 1 1.2 1.2 3.4 6.5 (41)
St. Therese's U12 Mixed B 0.0 1.6 1.6 1.8 (14)
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U12 Team 1: J.Gudge 4, R.LEECH 1; St. Therese's U12 Mixed B: K.McInerney 1
Advertisement
BEST: Kangaroo Flat U12 Team 1: J.Gudge, S.Sharpe, R.LEECH, E.Mcbride, C.Scholes, M.Gould; St. Therese's U12 Mixed B: K.Westley, L.Travaglia, L.Hubble, K.McInerney, L.Burn, X.Potter
Golden Square U12 Mixed 1 0.7 3.8 5.11 9.11 (65)
Maryborough U12 1 0.0 0.3 0.4 3.5 (23)
GOALS: Golden Square U12 Mixed 1: Z.Dowdell 2, N.Pollard 2, R.Norman 2, A.Brown 1, R.McLean 1, K.Read 1; Maryborough U12 1: E.Boyes 1, J.Humphrey 1, C.Brydon 1
BEST: Golden Square U12 Mixed 1: Z.Dowdell, W.Donnelly, C.pannett, J.Allen, O.Worme, R.Norman; Maryborough U12 1: H.Bartlett, C.Stevens, E.Boyes, C.Larkin, C.Brydon, M.Skinner
South Bendigo U12 1 2.0 3.2 4.3 6.8 (44)
Advertisement
Quarry Hill U12 Mixed 0.3 1.3 2.3 2.3 (15)
GOALS: South Bendigo U12 1: Z.Mitchell 2, H.Long 1, N.Poole 1, J.Stone 1, A.Obudzinski 1; Quarry Hill U12 Mixed: O.Dunne 1, S.Maher 1
BEST: South Bendigo U12 1: H.Long, N.Poole, B.Anderson, C.Neilson, Z.Mitchell, C.Fyffe; Quarry Hill U12 Mixed: F.Parker, O.Dunne, W.Minne, C.Nihill, A.Kennedy, S.Francis
MGYCW U12 Mixed 2 0.4 1.4 2.6 2.6 (18)
Marong U12 Mixed Blue 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.4 (4)
GOALS: MGYCW U12 Mixed 2: A.Clayton 1, Z.Brown 1; Marong U12 Mixed Blue:
Advertisement
BEST: MGYCW U12 Mixed 2: G.Polkinghorne, O.Bird, A.Clayton, Z.Brown, R.Demeo, M.Pitson; Marong U12 Mixed Blue: J.Marwood, J.Cross, H.Humme, N.Carter, H.Mc Donald, M.Ferguson
Strathfieldsaye U12 A 3.3 5.5 8.5 10.9 (69)
St. Francis U12 01 1.0 3.0 3.3 3.3 (21)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U12 A: K.McInerney 5, Z.Walker 2, M.PERKINS 1, C.Fitzgerald 1, C.Giddings 1; St. Francis U12 01: O.Dean 2, H.Freeman 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U12 A: F.Worthington, C.Fitzgerald, N.Oldham, M.PERKINS, L.Hancock; St. Francis U12 01: D.Tyler, E.Fennell, T.Kanzamar, C.Casey, M.Khodja, H.Freeman
St. Kilian St. Peters 5.6 10.11 13.16 17.20 (122)
Advertisement
St. Monicas U12 Mixed 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: St. Kilian St. Peters U12 Mixed: O.Connolly 3, T.Byrne 2, B.Geary 2, R.Bergin 2, W.Scholtes 2, A.Herdman 1, B.Butler 1, H.Wells 1, M.Herdman 1, T.McMurray 1; St. Monicas U12 Mixed:
BEST: St. Kilian St. Peters U12 Mixed: B.Butler, T.Ralphs, T.Byrne, O.Connolly, W.Scholtes, B.Geary; St. Monicas U12 Mixed: H.Jones, T.Clements, L.Geddes, D.Zappelli, C.McGee, H.Sherwood
St. Therese's U12 Mixed A 8.6 14.8 16.11 20.13 (133)
MGYCW U12 Mixed 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1 (7)
GOALS: St. Therese's U12 Mixed A: C.Macumber 11, J.Westley 3, Z.Rooke 1, J.Kelly 1, C.Andrews 1, C.Bell 1, M.Nally 1, H.Casey 1; MGYCW U12 Mixed 1: O.Suckling 1
Advertisement
BEST: St. Therese's U12 Mixed A: J.Kelly, C.Bell, J.Rosa, Z.Rooke, C.Macumber, undefined.null; MGYCW U12 Mixed 1: T.Evans, T.Attard, C.Pearce, J.Moresi, H.Landry, A.Curnow
Heathcote U12 Mixed 2.2 6.6 7.6 11.8 (74)
North Bendigo U12 Mixed 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 (2)
GOALS: Heathcote U12 Mixed: E.Nagy 3, T.Foster 2, R.Pinnington 1, J.Mitchell 1, I.Miller 1, H.Pianta-Cook 1, E.Longson 1, W.Hickey 1; North Bendigo U12 Mixed:
BEST: Heathcote U12 Mixed: T.Foster, H.Pianta-Cook, W.Hickey, R.Pinnington; North Bendigo U12 Mixed: L.Bennett, M.Challis, J.Challis, S.Arthur, S.Dee, E.Wybar
Golden Square U12 Mixed 2 2.3 3.3 3.5 4.6 (30)
Advertisement
White Hills U12 02 0.0 1.3 1.5 2.6 (18)
GOALS: Golden Square U12 Mixed 2: W.Stedman 3, C.Finch 1; White Hills U12 02: C.Matthews 2
BEST: Golden Square U12 Mixed 2: W.Whyte, W.Stedman, T.Hanna, C.Finch, B.Goodes, J.Burke; White Hills U12 02: T.Mclarty, C.Clark, J.Conlan, M.Slattery, C.Shill, C.Matthews
Strathfieldsaye U12 C 2.1 11.3 17.8 21.14 (140)
MGYCW U12 Mixed 4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U12 C: T.Bartram 5, L.Morrice 5, T.Brown 3, H.Peel 1, J.Sherwell 1, X.Howard 1, A.Morrissey 1, J.Dutra 1, L.Bell 1, B.Humphrey 1, J.Brain 1; MGYCW U12 Mixed 4:
Advertisement
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U12 C: L.Morrice, T.Bartram, W.Carlile, A.Morrissey, C.Bowie, D.Milburn; MGYCW U12 Mixed 4: X.Wallace, M.Rose, J.Hardiman, D.Lovell, A.Teece, R.Demeo
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.