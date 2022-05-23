Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Photos

Brilliant CVFWL thump rivals in inter-league clash

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 23 2022 - 3:53am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GREAT GOAL: CVFLW's Lily Den Houting is embraced by team-mate Meg Ginnivan after she kicked a brilliant goal in Sunday's inter-league clash at the QEO. Pictures: ADAM BOURKE

The progression of women's football in central Victoria was highlighted by a dominant inter-league performance on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.