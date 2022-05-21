Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Photos

BFNL: Hawks dig in to deny Dragons in hard-fought battle

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 21 2022 - 12:05pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOUGH CONTEST: Eaglehawk's Charles Langford spoils Sandhurst's James Coghlan in Saturday's BFNL clash at the QEO. Pictures: NONI HYETT

Eaglehawk boosted its BFNL top-three prospects with a 15-point win over Sandhurst at the QEO on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.