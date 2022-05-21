Greater Bendigo has seen its daily COVID-19 cases dip below 200 with 191 recorded.
It means the municipality now has 1558 active cases - a drop of 79 from Saturday.
Macedon Ranges (69) and Campaspe (62) each recorded above 60 new cases while Mount Alexander saw 27 new infections.
Other central Victoria municipalities recorded no more than 20 new infections with Gannawarra seeing 15, Central Goldfields recording 12, Loddon registering (8) and Buloke reporting 5.
Victoria's daily coronavirus cases have dropped below 10,000 for the first time in two weeks.
The state has recorded 9307 new cases in the last 24 hours.
Last time Victoria's the daily cases were below 10,000 was May 8 when 9933 were recorded.
Cases from the past 24 hours are made up of 6833 reported rapid-antigen tests and 2474 positive PCR tests.
Department of Health data shows Victoria now has 75,258 active cases.
Data also shows 10 more lives were also lost to coronavirus on Saturday.
Greater Bendigo's daily cases numbers remained steady on Saturday with 242 new infections found - 24 less than Friday's case numbers.
There are 1637 active cases in Greater Bendigo.
Around central Victoria, Macedon Ranges (104), Campaspe (64), Mount Alexander (30), Gannawarra (19), Central Goldfields (16), Loddon (8) and Buloke (6) shires all recorded cases.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
