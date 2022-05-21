Bendigo Advertiser
Federal Election

Bendigo Liberals turn to state election after federal rout

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated May 22 2022 - 5:41am, first published May 21 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: FILE PICTURE

A LIBERAL Party insider says local branches are already heeding lessons after losing Bendigo in last night's election.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.