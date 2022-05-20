Bendigo Advertiser

Greater Bendigo sees 242 new coronavirus cases while Victoria reaches 11,925

Chris Pedler
Chris Pedler
Updated May 21 2022 - 6:44am, first published May 20 2022 - 11:37pm
Greater Bendigo's daily COVID cases steady with 242 new infections

Greater Bendigo has seen 242 new COVID-19 cases since Friday - less than the the 266 recorded on Friday.

