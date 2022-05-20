Bendigo Advertiser
On the go Bendigo: Lisa Chesters thanks electorate for support, looks to future

Updated May 21 2022 - 11:17am, first published May 20 2022 - 9:39pm
VICTORY: Bendigo Labor MP celebrates retaining her federal electorate at the Bendigo Trades Hall. Picture: NEVE BRISSENDEN

9pm: The Bendigo incumbent, Lisa Chesters, was congratulated by her fellow state Labor MPs Jacinta Allen and Maree Edwards this evening after it became clear Ms Chesters would retain her seat.

