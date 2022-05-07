news, local-news, bendigo, covid, victoria

Greater Bendigo records 225 new COVID cases Greater Bendigo's active COVID-19 cases have reached 1499 after the municipality recorded 255 new cases on Friday. Macedon Ranges Shire had the next highest number of daily cases in central Victoria with 71 while Mount Alexander had 43 and Campaspe Shire saw 37 new infections. Central Goldfields Shire recorded 13 new cases while Gannawarra (7), Buloke (1) and Loddon (11) all saw new cases in their shires. Victoria COVID cases VICTORIA has recorded 10,305 new coronavirus infections overnight - almost 1000 less new cases than yesterday. The state's total number of active cases now sits at 60,310 with 494 Victorians currently in hospital. MORE CRIME: According to data from the Department of Health there are currently 35 people in the ICU and six on ventilators. Sadly, nine people died overnight. In a steady climb, the number of eligible Victorians to have received their booster jab now sits at 67.9 per cent and 94.6 per cent of those eligible for just two vaccines (Victorians aged 12 and over). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jolyon.attwooll/260108c7-9397-4b93-9b17-837f0a1c3aac.jpg/r12_131_5388_3169_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg