Victorian COVID cases drop

news, local-news,

VICTORIA has recorded 8744 new coronavirus infections overnight - over 1000 less new cases than yesterday. The state's total number of active cases now sits at 61,366 with 491 Victorians currently in hospital. According to data from the Department of Health there are currently 38 people in the ICU and eight on ventilators. OTHER NEWS: Where your Bendigo election candidates stand on the big issues Sadly, four people died overnight. In a steady climb, the number of eligible Victorians to have received their booster jab now sits at 66.6 per cent (16+) and 94.6 per cent of those eligible for just two vaccines (Victorians aged 12 and over).

